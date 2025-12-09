LRMC 100TH VTE

Cardiology team marks major milestone in advanced clot-removal care

ETR staff report

The Cardiology Team at Longview Regional Medical Center is celebrating a major achievement: the completion of its 100th venous thromboembolism (VTE) procedure. The milestone was reached by Interventional Cardiologists Dr. Ranjan Dahal and Dr. Rajeev Singh, along with Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr. David Jayakar.

Drs. Singh and Dr. Dahal, Interventional Cardiologists with members of Longview Regional’s Cath Lab Team and hospital Executive Administration Team

VTE—which includes deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE)—affects an estimated 900,000 Americans each year, with up to 100,000 deaths attributed to blood clots, according to the CDC.

At Longview Regional, physicians use minimally invasive, image-guided techniques such as mechanical thrombectomy to remove dangerous clots and restore blood flow. These advanced procedures often help prevent serious complications and support faster recovery.

“Reaching this milestone reflects our team’s dedication to innovation and excellent patient care,” said Dr. Jayakar. “Each procedure is a chance to change someone’s life during a very serious medical event.” Pictured: Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Dr. David Jayakar performs 100th procedure

Drs. Dahal, Singh, and Jayakar provide coordinated cardiac and vascular care through Regional Clinics Cardiology, ensuring quick diagnosis, rapid treatment, and thorough follow-up for patients at risk of blood-clot complications. Longview Regional Medical Center continues to expand its cardiovascular services, offering specialized care in heart failure, atrial fibrillation, structural heart procedures, and rehabilitation.

The Heart and Vascular Institute at Longview Regional is home to one of East Texas’ most experienced cardiac programs, with 11 specialists and national recognition as a former IBM Watson Health Top 50 Heart Hospital.

Courtesy photos Longview Regional Medical Center