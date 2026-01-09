New Millionaire in Longview

A Longview resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Jan. 3.

The second-tier prize winning ticket was purchased at Mr. Kwik, located at 2000 S. High St., in

Longview. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

The winning Quick Pick ticket with Power Play® matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (18-

21-40-53-60), but not the red Powerball number (23). The Power Play number was 3.

Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the

Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a

field of 26 numbers. By choosing Power Play® for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their nonGrand Prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times. A Power Play Match Five (5+0) prize is set at $2,000,000 regardless of the Power Play number selected. All other non-Grand Prizes will be multiplied by the Power Play number selected. (The 10X Power Play multiplier is available for drawings

in which the initially advertised annuitized Grand Prize amount is $150 million or less.)

Drawings are broadcast each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.