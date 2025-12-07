Our greatest weakness

By Glenn Miller

GOD’S WORD: “Therefore, if you are offering your gift at the altar and there remember that your brother or sister has something against you, leave your gift there in front of the altar. First go and be reconciled to them; then come and offer your gift.” – Matthew 5: 23-24

Disciples are often described as “vessels” or “instruments” of God’s love, carrying grace to others. Recently, I’ve considered how efficiently I act as a conduit for God’s love. Knowing about mechanics, I see how sin can clog this spiritual channel, blocking transmission. This analogy also fits the referenced verses: before we worship or serve, our vessels should be cleansed and clear.



We often think of obvious sins that block our spiritual connection, especially those committed intentionally. However, Jesus highlights a common but overlooked sin: unforgiveness.



After years of talks with my spiritual director, I realize now why she always began prayers by asking if I held any unforgiveness. To connect with God and show unconditional love to others, we must let go of unforgiveness, as both cannot coexist.



In R.T. Kendall’s book Total Forgiveness he illustrates:



“Satan knows what we know. He hangs around day and night, waiting to exploit any weakness he can find in us. The single greatest weakness he loves to see is our inability to forgive. It was in the context of offering forgiveness that Paul said he was not ignorant of Satan’s ways. (See 2 Cor. 2:11) Satan can take advantage of us through our bitterness – our refusal to let something drop – and our insistence on dwelling on it. It is crucial that we rid our hearts of bitterness lest we hand the devil an invitation on a silver platter to enter our lives.”



It’s hard to resist judging others, since society teaches us to seek self-justice. But by doing so, we take away God’s role—only God is qualified to judge and deliver justice. As Billy Graham said:



“It’s the Holy Spirit’s job to convict, God’s job to judge and my job to love.”



When we get the above words out of order, we really get things messed up and begin to harbor unforgiveness. But if we focus solely on our job to love and leave the rest to God and His Holy Spirit, then unforgiveness melts away and we are cleansed to share that Light and Love to the world.