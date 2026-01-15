Pine Tree ISD Student Artwork Selected for Display at Bullock Texas State Museum

ETR Staff Report

Pine Tree ISD Student Artwork Selected for Display at Bullock Texas State History Museum

Longview, TX — Pine Tree Independent School District proudly announces that Emmeline Peters, a student at Pine Tree High School, has had her artwork selected for display at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin during the month of March.

This prestigious selection is a significant honor and highlights Emmeline’s exceptional creativity, dedication, and artistic talent. Opportunities for student artwork to be showcased at a state museum are rare, making this achievement a moment of pride for Pine Tree ISD, Pine Tree High School, and the entire community.



Pine Tree ISD congratulates Emmeline Peters on this outstanding accomplishment and celebrates her continued success in the arts.

Contact: Carly Garcia, PTHS Art Teacher, cgarcia@ptisd.org