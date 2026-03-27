Rebecca Lanham: Leading with purpose, data, and heart  

Story by JOYCELYNE FADOJUTIMI

Rebecca Lanham holds an AAS in Industrial Safety, a BAAS in Human Resources and Technology, a Master of Education in Educational Leadership, and a Superintendent Certification. Her professional journey reflects a steady commitment to growth, service, and leadership in public education.

Originally recruited into teaching in 2002 from the graphic design industry, Rebecca returned to her alma mater to teach the very shop class she had participated in for four years as a student and worked in during the summers. She later transitioned to Nacogdoches ISD, where she taught Graphic Design, Audio and Video Production, Animation, and other visual arts courses. While there, she completed her M.Ed., and in 2014 her principal encouraged her to move into administration. She became responsible for a freshman class of more than 400 students, overseeing discipline, attendance, and a wide range of academic and behavioral supports.

In 2017, Gladewater High School invited her to return as an administrator, prompting a daily commute from Nacogdoches. In 2022, she became principal of Gladewater Middle School, serving in that role until June 2025. Although she later accepted a promotion to an assistant superintendent-level position, she realized her passion remained closer to campus life and direct student impact. That realization ultimately led her to her current role at Ware ETMA.

At Ware, Rebecca’s primary instructional focus is strengthening Tier 1 classroom instruction. She believes high-quality, foundational teaching is essential to reaching every student, every day. At the same time, the school continues refining Tier 2 and Tier 3 supports to meet the wide range of student needs typical at the elementary level.

To support teachers, Rebecca prioritizes visibility, time, and data. She believes in being present in classrooms, protecting instructional time, and providing coaching when needed.

In addition, assessment extends far beyond standardized testing. Student progress is monitored through both formal and informal measures, with data driving instructional decisions. In the PLC room, two guiding questions are posted on the wall: “What do we think we know?” and “What does the data ACTUALLY say?”

For students who struggle academically, the school utilizes WIN (What I Need) time to provide targeted Tier 2 and Tier 3 interventions. Teachers are deeply committed to reteaching concepts in multiple ways until understanding is achieved.

Ware Elementary strongly supports diverse learners through a robust Special Education department and a thriving Dual Language program. Rebecca has embraced learning from Dual Language teachers as they serve English learners with creativity and care. Social-emotional development is also prioritized through ongoing programming, a dedicated Communities in Schools representative, and partnerships with outside resources when additional support is required.

Collaboration defines the school’s culture. As Academic Dean, Rebecca sees herself as a coordinator who helps align efforts among the principal, counselor, and support staff. Weekly “A-Team” meetings and shared calendars ensure efficient communication and purposeful use of time.

She believes one of the greatest academic challenges today is helping students feel safe and learning responsibility. Ultimately, Rebecca finds deep joy in working with elementary students and alongside a vibrant, supportive staff community, reaffirming that she is exactly where she is meant to be.