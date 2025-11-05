Sam Schott named as top 30 finalist for the NCAA Woman of the Year award

The University of Texas at Tyler is proud to announce that Patriot softball alumnus Sam Schott has been named one of the top 30 finalist for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Woman of the Year award.

Schott, a Longview native, was selected from a record-breaking 631 nominees who demonstrated excellence in academics, athletics, community service and leadership. The NCAA will announce the Woman of the Year award winner on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

Schott was a four-year letterwinner for the Patriots, playing in 235 career games and making 211 career starts. She played a pivotal role in securing back-to-back national championships for the UT Tyler softball program in 2024 and 2025, a feat that had not been accomplished in Division II since 1997-1998.

A 2025 UT Tyler graduate with a degree in biochemistry, Schott is currently a first-year student in the UT Tyler School of Medicine class of 2029.

For more information, contact Beverley Golden, 903.330.0495.