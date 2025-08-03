SENATE PASSES THC BAN

The Senate passed three bills this week relating to the governor’s special session call,

including the issue that brought them back to Austin in the first place: THC in hemp-derived

consumables. Both chambers approved a full ban of the presence of the intoxicant in any hemp

products, but Governor Greg Abbott vetoed the bill amid concerns about legal challenges.



Following the veto, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick vowed that the Senate would again pass a full ban , and on Friday, the body made good on that promise. Final passage of SB 5, by Lubbock Senator Charles Perry, now sends the measure, which still allows the sale of products containing non-intoxicating cannabinoids CBD and CBG, to the House.

That chamber has filed legislation identical to SB 5, but has yet to hold a hearing on any hemp-related legislation. Should the House follow the Senate’s lead on THC restrictions, it would be up to Abbott whether he wants to again veto the bill and call lawmakers back for another special session.