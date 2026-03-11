SENIOR PASTOR ERICK BOWENS 

Installed for impact: A new chapter for Bethel Temple

Story by Joycelyne Fadojutimi

They say some men chase platforms.

Others build them.

Erick D. Bowens has always been the builder.

Long before the lights, the ceremony, the proclamations, and the applause, there was a man with blueprints in his spirit and blueprints for people, for institutions, for movements that would outlive him. A visionary leader. A strategist. An author. An institution builder. But titles never defined him. Structure did. Impact did.

In 2026, Erick and his wife, Jasmine Bowens, packed up more than boxes, they carried assignment. Their journey led them to Longview, Texas, where he accepted the call to serve as Senior Pastor of Bethel Temple of Longview — a historic church with 107 years of legacy woven into its walls. Established in 1919, Bethel Temple was not merely a building. It was memory. It was faith. It was generations.

And Erick came not to replace history but to honor it while building its future.

He approached the role the only way he knows how: with a builder’s mindset. Legacy in one hand. Strategy in the other. Organizational clarity beneath his feet and vision in his eyes.

His installation felt less like a local service and more like a national gathering. Clergy men and women traveled from across the country to witness the moment. For nearly four hours, the sanctuary pulsed with soul-stirring music and the uncompromising Word of the Lord. It was not a ceremony; it was a commissioning.

Furthermore, distinguished leaders filled the room. Dr. Marla Sheppard, Superintendent of Longview ISD. LaDarian Brown representing Police Chief Anthony Boone. Gregg County Commissioner Danny Craig Jr. of Precinct 4. Mayor Johnny Sammons of Lakeport. Proclamations were read. Honor was given. The city showed up.

But heaven wasn’t finished.

Bishop Marvin Sapp a gospel luminary and spiritual father stepped forward with more than a microphone. He delivered a powerful impartation, carefully explaining the pastor’s regalia as though placing armor on a general. Then he prayed the prayer of release over Pastor Bowens and the congregation, a sacred transfer of weight and wind.

And in a gesture both humbling and human, Bishop Sapp reached into his pocket and placed $500 cash into Pastor Bowens’ hand. Then he did the same for First Lady Jasmine Bowens.

Grace, favor, and seed — all in one moment.

Outside, food trucks waited. Laughter replaced formality. The people ate, embraced, and headed home knowing they had witnessed something significant.

Yet this chapter did not begin in Longview.

In 2025, Erick released Echoes From the Second Seat: Nehemiah’s Blueprint for Impactful Leadership, with a foreword by Bishop Marvin L. Sapp. The book traveled across industries, offering language to those who lead without spotlight, to those who build under authority and influence without title. Before that came Recharge, Anxiety: God Has a Remedy, 101 Ways to Say Thank You, and Full Focus — each work reflecting his devotion to spiritual formation, emotional resilience, productivity, and personal growth.

Before Longview, there was Fort Worth.

There, he served faithfully as Youth and Young Adult Pastor at The Chosen Vessel Church. He stood at intersections of faith and community as a member of the Fort Worth Police Clergy and Police Alliance and Ministers Against Crime. He chaired Bring Me the Youth, Inc. He led the Faith-Based Advisory Board for Tarrant County College South Campus Community Education & Engagement. He moved in rooms like ForbesBLK, not for status, but for strategy.

And before Texas, there was Kansas City, Missouri where he was the Minister of Music and Director of Sacred Arts at Victorious Life Church. He shaped worship culture and creative expression, proving early that structure and creativity were never opposites in his world. Rather, they were partners.

Beyond the pulpit, Erick founded Bowens Enterprise and Bowens Publishing House, platforms designed to help authors, churches, entrepreneurs, and organizations build with excellence and clarity. Branding. Publishing. Leadership development. Creative strategy. He did not just preach vision. He architected it.

Boardroom. Pulpit. Creative studio. Community forum. He moves fluidly because his philosophy never changes:

“We become so that others can become.”

At his core, Erick D. Bowens is not merely a pastor.

Not merely an author.

Not merely a strategist.

He is a builder of people.

A builder of platforms.

A builder of institutions.

A builder of legacy.

And wherever he goes, one thing becomes certain:

The structure will stand stronger than when he found it.