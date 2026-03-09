SPRING BREAK IS HERE

Longview library slates activities for children and their families

ETR Staff Report

Spring Break week will run March 9 to March 14. The Longview library is offering spring break activities for students. You do not have to stay bored at home. Check out what your children can do at the local library.

Monday, 3/9:

• Supersized Sensory Playtime:

Sensory Playtime starts off our Spring Break fun at the library! Kids will develop positive behaviors and motor skills through immersive activities that stimulate the senses. Starts at 10:30 AM. Recommended for ages 1-5. Free to attend. (Library – Main Branch)

• Video Game Day:

Brawl it out video game style with our Video Game Day tournament! We’ll have games like Super Smash Bros., Kirby Star Allies, and more to play. It will be round-robin style, so sign up as much as you’d like and try to de-throne the crowned champ! Ages 8 – 17, from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Held at the library main branch. Free to attend.

Tuesday, 3/10:

• Springtime Story Time:

We’ll hold a spring break story time over at the library main branch on March 10 at 10:30 AM. Enjoy singing, dancing, reading, and learning activities that help your kids grow while having fun. Recommended for ages 0 – 5. Free to attend.

• Family BINGO:

Drop in for a few rounds of Family Bingo at the Broughton Recreation Center!

If your cards are lucky, you might win a prize! 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM. Free to attend. Broughton Recreation Center: 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Longview, TX 75602.

Wednesday, 3/11:

• Lady Chops Percussion Show @ The Longview Kite Festival:

Elizabeth Vidos, also known as Lady Chops, is an impressive one-woman drumming show and percussionist whose past work includes performing in the hit Off-Broadway show STOMP.

Come enjoy her interactive and energetic show: “Drum Roll Please” during the Kite Festival hosted by the Longview Parks and Recreation Department.

The Kite Festival runs 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM on March 11, at Lear Park. There will be all sorts of activity booths (including the library’s), vendors, and food trucks to visit. Lady Chops’ show starts at 2:00 PM. Plan for a fun day out. Bring your kites and sunscreen! Free to attend. All ages.

Thursday, 3/12:

• Family Movie Day – “Zootopia 2” (PG):

Grab some snacks, get cozy, and let’s watch a family-friendly movie at the library! We’ll be showing Disney’s Zootopia 2 (PG) on the spring break screen.

There will be two showings to attend. 10:30 AM and 2:00 PM. Free to attend, limited seating. Limited amounts of free popcorn will be served.

Friday, 3/13:

• Crafty Kids Time:

Stop by the youth services desk at the library to make a project at our crafting stations. We’ll have a selection of projects for ages 0-6. All supplies provided. Available from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM while supplies last.

• Family Game Day:

Stop by the library to enjoy a board game with family, friends, and new peers.

We have a huge board game collection along with cards, dice, and other tabletop games to choose from. But feel free to bring one of your own! Free to attend. 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM.

Saturday, 3/14:

• LEGO-A-THON:

Spend the day at the library playing with our HUGE LEGO collection (including DUPLO blocks for littles)! Raffle prizes will be drawn for every hour of the event duration.

LEGO-A-THON goes from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM at the library. All ages, free to attend.

** Bonus Video Game Day on Monday, 3/16:

Extra fun for those of you who have a late spring break week!

Stop by the Library main branch for our always popular Super Smash Bros. Tournament. 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM. Ages 8-17. Free to attend.