The 4 steps of a Christian adventure

By Glenn Miller

A Sunday school facilitator suggested that John 3:16 is the best way to share the message of Jesus, as it captures His purpose and call. This led me to consider: after sharing this verse, what comes next?

Based on my experience and study, I have identified four fundamental scriptural concepts that are essential to the process of both knowing Christ and making Him known to others.

The Plan: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)

The Change: “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old has gone, the new has come!” – (2 Corinthians 5:17)

The Charge: “ Therefore, go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.” – (Matthew 28:19-20)

The Benediction: “Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good. Be devoted to one another in brotherly love. Honor one another above yourselves. Never be lacking in zeal, but keep your spiritual fervor, serving the Lord. Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, and faithful in prayer. Share with God’s people who are in need. Practice hospitality.” – (Romans 12:9-13)

Yet I also realize that this is only where I am on my spiritual adventure today. Other scriptures may speak to me more boldly tomorrow or in a new, profound way. And that’s the beauty of the Gospel…it meets you where you are!