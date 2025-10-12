THE LORD IS OUR DWELLING PLACE

Lord, through all the generations you have been our home! Before the mountains were born, before you gave birth to the earth and the world, from beginning to end, you are God. Psalm 90: 1-2 NLT

Years ago, it was a heart-warming experience for me to take my wife and sons to visit my childhood home. With some hesitation I knocked on the door. The new owners remembered me and invited us in.

We began our tour in the living room, then went into the dining room and eventually the kitchen. We walked upstairs and paused in my childhood bedroom before visiting the attic. Then we went to the basement. Though there had been some changes, many things remained the same. Walking through my “original home” brought back many memories that flooded my heart. There were tears of joy mixed with tears of sadness as I thought of my family.

As we returned to the car, I began to think of the many different “homes” I’d lived in since my parents died. The final number was rather staggering but not unusual for most people. A recent census study revealed that the average American will live in 11.7 different “homes.”

Psalm 90 begins with the word “Lord” referring to our God as a sovereign God who is our eternal shelter – our dwelling place. Moses used the same words in Deuteronomy when he wrote, “the eternal God is your dwelling place.” He told the Israelites that God was then and would always be their “home” – their refuge no matter where they were – whether in the wilderness or in the promised land. Home is not a place but a Person.

This same Lord is the eternal God who will become the eternal shelter and refuge for all who accept His Son.

SowerMinistries.org