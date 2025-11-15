TJC schedules Registration Extravaganza for winter, spring semesters

TJC has scheduled a weeklong Registration Extravaganza for Monday-Friday, Nov. 17-21, for the upcoming winter and spring semesters.

By Elise Mullinix

Tyler Junior College is offering a weeklong Registration Extravaganza for its upcoming winter and spring terms.

Winter Term is a three-week, online-only session set for Dec. 15-Jan. 7. For a list of available courses, go to TJC.edu/winter.

The spring semester begins Tuesday, Jan. 20, and offers three sessions:

15-week — Jan. 20-May 7

1st 7-week — Jan. 20-March 6

2nd 7-week — March 16-May 1



Online registration opens Sunday, Nov. 16, at TJC.edu/register.

Walk-in advising and registration will be held 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Nov. 17-21, with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 20, on the second floor of Rogers Student Center, located at 1401 E. Lake St., on the TJC central campus.

Daily prize drawings will be held during walk-in registration:

Monday — TJC merchandise package

— TJC merchandise package Tuesday — Reserved parking space on campus

— Reserved parking space on campus Wednesday — Dell Inspiron 15-inch laptop

— Dell Inspiron 15-inch laptop Thursday — $200 gift card to the TJC Campus Store

— $200 gift card to the TJC Campus Store Friday — TJC merchandise package

Students who register online or in person by the end of the day Friday, Nov. 21, will also be entered in a grand prize drawing for a $1,000 scholarship provided by the Tyler Junior College Foundation, to cover spring tuition and fees.

“Our academic advisors will be available to help students register for classes and connect them with the resources they need to be successful throughout the semester,” said Keren Longshore, executive director of TJC Advising, Veterans/Military and Testing Services.

After registering, students can set up a payment plan in four or five installments, to make budgeting easier.

For those who are not already TJC students, staff members will be on hand to assist them through the admission process.