Tyler ISD Hosts Inaugural Spanish Spelling Bee

By Jennifer Hines

“This inaugural district Spanish Spelling Bee validates the hard work of our students and teachers and shows how meaningful it is to honor bilingualism as a strength.” Mina Naranjo, Principal of Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School

Tyler, TX – Tyler ISD hosted its inaugural Spanish Spelling Bee, bringing together students from across the district to showcase their proficiency in the Spanish language. The event is part of the district’s ongoing focus on bilingual education and multilingual learning opportunities.

Several finalists advanced to the district finals after competing in a campus-level spelling bee. At Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School, the Spanish Spelling Bee had participation from more than 80 students. Pictured: Top 3 Finalist

“Hosting our campus spelling bee and seeing over 80 students step up with confidence and pride in their Spanish skills was incredibly powerful,” said Mina Naranjo, Principal of Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School. “This inaugural district Spanish Spelling Bee validates the hard work of our students and teachers and shows how meaningful it is to honor bilingualism as a strength.”

District leaders emphasized that the Spanish Spelling Bee is just the beginning of broader efforts to elevate multilingual learning opportunities across Tyler ISD.

“Initiatives like the Spanish Spelling Bee reflect the direction Tyler ISD is heading,” said Dr. Bobby Markle, Chief Innovation Officer. “As our district moves into the future, giving kids opportunities like this Spanish Spelling Bee is a district initiative for Next is Now. We are proud of these students and can’t wait to expand this project with more schools and more community partners.”

The finals were made possible through the generous sponsorship of El Show de Meño, whose support helped bring the event to life and underscored the importance of community partnerships in student success.

Three student finalists will advance to the Regional Spelling Bee in Kilgore in January, with the possibility of advancing to the State Competition in the Summer of 2026 in El Paso, Texas.

For more information, contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org.