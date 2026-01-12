Tyler ISD Recognizes Officers on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

ETR Staff Report

“When we work together, we create schools where students can focus on learning and growing safely every day.” Destry Walsworth, Chief of Police Tyler Independent School District

Tyler ISD joined communities across the nation in celebrating Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, honoring the District’s police officers for their dedication to keeping students, staff, and campuses safe.



Moore officer and student

The Tyler ISD Police Department is the third largest law enforcement agency in Smith County, with 33 certified officers and four retired FBI agents on the Safety and Security Team. Every officer has completed advanced training, including Active Shooter Response for school-based law enforcement, ensuring the District stays prepared for any situation.



SRO standing outside CTC

Supported by more than $1.5 million in safety grants, Tyler ISD has strengthened campus security with surveillance systems, secure access controls, bullet-resistant film, and upgraded communications. Regular drills and collaborative partnerships with local law enforcement reinforce a culture of safety across the District.

To help honor our Tyler Police Department, Bubba’s 33 in Tyler generously provided a special gift for each officer as a token of appreciation.

SRO standing in hallway with students SRO walking and helping student with papers

For more information on safety and security efforts, please contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org.