Tyler Legacy Celebrates Signing Day for Senior Ethan Brown

By Jennifer Hines

Give ‘em hell, Ethan!” Tyler Legacy Football

Tyler, TX – Tyler Legacy High School celebrated senior Ethan Brown as he pledged his letter of intent to play football at the University of the Incarnate Word on Wednesday morning. The signing ceremony took place in the varsity gymnasium, attended by his family, coaches, and teammates.



Ethan Brown Signing Day

Ethan Brown, Football – University of the Incarnate Word Accolades: Two-time First Team All-District (2025, 2024), Third Team All-District (2023), Padilla Poll 6A All-State Second Team (2024)

Tyler Legacy Head Coach Beau Trahan: “The Tyler Legacy Football program and community are so excited for Ethan and his family. Ethan has been a standout player for us for the last four years as a Red Raider. He has received all-district and all-state honors throughout his high school career. Incarnate Word is gaining an elite football player, but an even better person to represent their school.

It has been an honor for our staff to coach Ethan and watch him grow as a player over the last few years. We will miss Ethan and his presence on the field on Friday nights, but we are so excited to follow his career. Tyler Legacy Football wishes Ethan all the best in his next journey. Give ‘em hell, Ethan!”

