Tyler Legacy’s Chris Woodard Nets 500th Career Victory

ETR Staff Report

Tyler, TX – Tyler Legacy High School Girls Soccer Head Coach Chris Woodard recorded his 500th career victory on Monday with a 3-1 victory versus Royse City at Red Raider Field in front of his athletes, family, and alumni.



“I’m really just happy our girls persevered and won our last game of the year to be honest/ Now they have the chance of possibly making a run in the playoffs,” said Coach Woodard.



Woodard, who helped launch the Lady Raider Girls Soccer program in 1993, has been the only head coach in the history of the team. Winning a district championship in each of their first twelve seasons, Woodard’s squad has become one of the most respected across the state. During his time at Tyler Legacy, he has amassed 500 career victories, to just 184 losses and 62 ties.



“As far as the 500th win, a lot of credit goes to the awesome players I’ve been lucky enough to coach and my tremendous staff over the years,” said Woodard. “Mainly my assistant, Sara Hernandez, who has been with me for 17 years, coaching with me after four years of playing for me.”



In his 34th season on the sideline, Woodard continues to lead a routinely strong program. Under his watch, the Lady Raiders have made 29 playoff appearances, won 19 district championships, and have only four finishes outside of the top two seeds in their district. Along the way, he has helped more than 75 former players reach the collegiate level.



“I never thought I would coach for this many years when I first started. God is good all the time and has better plans for me than what I would have picked for myself. I’m very thankful it’s all been at Tyler Legacy”.



For more information, contact Reese Lannon at mailto:reese.lannon@tylerisd.org