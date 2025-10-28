𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐈𝐒𝐃, 𝐊𝐢𝐥𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐓 𝐓𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

“This partnership is about opportunity and expectation.” Dr. Marla Sheppard, Longview Independent School District superintendent

Longview, TX – In a milestone day for education in East Texas, Longview ISD, Kilgore College, and The University of Texas at Tyler formally signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) creating new college pathways for Longview students. The agreement was followed by two major family engagement events that drew hundreds of parents and students eager to learn more about higher education opportunities.

The MOU signing officially launched a multi-year partnership designed to help students earn college credit, complete associate degrees, and seamlessly transition to bachelor’s programs — all while still enrolled in high school.

“This partnership is about opportunity and expectation,” said Dr. Marla Sheppard, Longview ISD superintendent. “Our goal is college and career—with every Longview graduate equipped to earn a degree and step confidently into their future. By placing students on a college campus as juniors, supporting first-generation scholars, and removing financial barriers, we’re changing expectations for what’s possible in East Texas.”

Under the new agreement, Longview High School will launch an Early College program that places high school students on the Kilgore College campus. Next fall, this new program is set to have 75 juniors begin taking classes on the Kilgore College campus earning up to 60 college hours toward an Associate of Science or Associate of Arts degree.

“This is a true early-college experience,” said Dr. Staci Martin, interim president of Kilgore College. “Hosting Longview students on our campus builds a college-going mindset, saves families time and money, and positions them to complete an associate degree. It’s a model that gives our students a real advantage in pursuing their educational dreams.”

The new partnership also creates seamless transfer pathways to UT Tyler, including programs such as the Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences (BAAS) and other degrees aligned with regional workforce needs.

“UT Tyler is proud to strengthen East Texas talent pipelines with a clear bridge from Kilgore College to a UT Tyler bachelor’s degree,” said Dr. Julie Philley, president of UT Tyler. “Through strong academic advising, comprehensive student support services, and an engaging campus experience, we are committed to making our degrees more accessible and achievable for all students.”

Partnership Launch Events

Following the MOU signing ceremony, Longview ISD hosted its first Early College Parent Meeting, introducing families of students selected for the inaugural Early College cohort to program details, transportation plans, and advising support. The first student group is scheduled to begin coursework in summer 2026, representing the Class of 2027.

Later that same evening, Longview ISD welcomed hundreds of families to Lobo College Night, a districtwide event designed for all junior and senior students and their parents. The event featured representatives from Kilgore College and UT Tyler, along with a parent panel of recent graduates, offering guidance on admissions, scholarships, housing, and college readiness.

Both events reflect the district’s mission to foster early college awareness and preparation for every Longview student.

Highlights of the Partnership

Longview Early College at Kilgore College – 75 juniors begin dual enrollment for the Class of 2027, earning up to 60 college hours before graduation.

Seamless Transfer to UT Tyler – Aligned degree maps and early advising ensure efficient, affordable completion of four-year degrees.

Family Engagement – Joint financial aid, housing, and admissions sessions each semester with Longview ISD, Kilgore College, and UT Tyler.

Ongoing Evaluation – A semesterly cadence of joint meetings to measure progress and adjust as the program expands.

