$1.4 BILLION BOOST

How Texas is rebuilding health care in rural communities

ETR Staff Report

For years, small towns across Texas have faced a familiar struggle: hospitals stretched thin, doctors hard to recruit, and families driving miles for basic care. This week, that story took a major turn.

Governor Greg Abbott announced that Texas has secured a historic $1.4 billion in federal funding over the next five years to strengthen rural health care through the initiative called “Rural Texas Strong.” It’s the largest share awarded to any state under the federal Rural Health Transformation Program.

“Rural Texans across the state will benefit from this historic investment,” Abbott said. The goal is simple but powerful: stronger rural hospitals, better access to mental and physical health care, and fewer Texans battling chronic disease thanks to prevention, wellness, and nutrition programs. Courtesy photo Gov./Texas. Pictured: Texas State Governor Greg Abbott

The funding—$281 million each year—comes through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which set aside $50 billion nationwide to transform rural health care. Texas submitted its proposal, Rural Texas Strong: Supporting Health and Wellness, in early November, and it paid off.

State leaders say the investment opens the door to innovation tailored specifically to rural communities. According to Health and Human Services Executive Commissioner Cecile Young, the funding reflects close collaboration with rural health providers and stakeholders across the state.

So where will the money go?

Texas Health and Human Services will distribute funds competitively to projects that:

 Prevent chronic disease through wellness and nutrition programs

 Use patient-focused technology to improve engagement and care

 Expand telehealth and artificial intelligence to close service gaps

 Recruit and retain rural health workers with training, scholarships, and relocation

 Strengthen cybersecurity to protect patient data

 Upgrade equipment in rural hospitals and clinics

Local governments, rural hospitals, federally qualified health centers, and behavioral health providers will be able to apply for funding this spring.

For rural Texas, this isn’t just an investment—it’s a lifeline, and a chance to rewrite the future of health care for generations to come.