$23M FACILITY, $1.46M SAVED — THAT’S GOOD BUSINESS

Gregg County unveils new Downtown Parking Facility with office complex

Story and photos by Joycelyne Fadojutimi/infinitieplusmag.com

“We borrowed at a low rate, invested at a slightly higher one, and we’re making money while paying it off.” Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt

After years of planning and construction, Gregg County has officially opened its new downtown Parking Facility and Office Complex —a project County Judge Bill Stoudt calls one of the most significant of his tenure.

Standing across the street from the courthouse, the facility is more than just a place to park. It includes 13,000 square feet of office space, soon to be home to the Tax Office, Elections Administration, and the Veterans Administration.

“People kept calling it a parking garage,” Judge Stoudt said. “But it’s more than that. It’s a parking facility because you don’t take your car here for repairs—you park here. Plus, it’s also an office complex designed to serve the public.”

The new facility features secure areas for voting equipment, elevators with direct courthouse access to the offices on the first floor, and a modern architectural design that enhances the downtown landscape. Judge Stoudt emphasized that it’s built not just for function but to be a statement piece for downtown Longview.

“We didn’t want just another concrete box,” he said. “We wanted something that adds beauty and convenience. If you haven’t seen it at night, I encourage you to go. It’s impressive.”

A Major Milestone for Gregg County

This project is the largest county-funded project Judge Stoudt has overseen since taking office. “We’ve partnered on bigger projects with TxDOT and others—like the George Richey Road and the 149-Eastman Road intersection—but this is the biggest standalone project done entirely by the county ,” he noted. The total cost came to $23.7 million , but the county made smart financial moves to keep the project under budget. They ended up saving $1.46 million and came in below the voter-approved bond amount.

Smart Financing, Strong Returns

Instead of depleting reserves to pay in cash, the county borrowed money at a low 4.23% interest rate through tax-exempt bonds and invested reserve funds at a higher 4.8% return. “That’s just smart business,” Stoudt explained. “We borrowed at a low rate, invested at a slightly higher one, and we’re making money while paying it off.” Of the $23.7 million total, the county put $7 million down and borrowed only $17 million, despite voter approval for $19 million. A five-year call and 20-year amortization were set in place, giving the county flexibility. Since the project began, they’ve already placed $11 million in a sinking fund, with hopes of paying off the facility within five years.

“If we do that, we’ll be able to drop the tax rate by 1.02 cents and be completely out of debt on this project—15 years ahead of schedule.”

Looking to the Future

He added that the parking facility is a critical investment not just for today, but for the future of downtown Longview. “We needed this—not just as a parking solution, but as a part of the long-term vision for Gregg County. I’m proud of what we’ve built.”

FAST FACTS: GREGG COUNTY PARKING FACILITY

