30 September 2025
26Texas Public Schools Honored as Inaugural Lone Star Ribbon Schools

ETR Team
Sep 30, 2025

The previously named National Blue Ribbon Schools program has transitioned to Texas Leadership 

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) congratulates the 26 Texas public schools named 2025 Lone Star Ribbon Schools. Governor Greg Abbott announced the honorees today, recognizing their outstanding academic performance and efforts to close achievement gaps. 

“These 26 schools represent the very best of Texas public education,” said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. “This recognition reflects the hard work of our teachers, the perseverance of our students, and the steadfast support of parents and communities. We applaud their achievement and thank Governor Abbott for recognizing and celebrating their success.” 

These schools showcase the strength of Texas education across urban, suburban, and rural communities, demonstrating that high academic achievement is attainable in every region of the state. 

The following 26 public schools were recognized as 2025 Lone Star Ribbon Schools: 

Barbers Hill ISD – Barbers Hill Elementary North 

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD – Kent Elementary 

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD – Rosemeade Elementary  

George West ISD – George West Primary School 

Harmony Public Schools (Houston West) – Harmony Science Academy – Katy  

Harmony Public Schools (Houston West) – Harmony Science Academy – Sugar Land 

Harmony Public Schools (North Texas) – Harmony Science Academy – Euless 

Houston ISD – Carnegie Vanguard High School  

Houston ISD – Project Chrysalis Middle School 

Houston ISD – Thompson Elementary  

Hunt ISD – Hunt School  

La Joya ISD – Diaz-Villarreal Elementary 

Lamar CISD – Meyer Elementary 

Laredo ISD – Daiches Elementary 

Laredo ISD – D D Hachar Elementary 

Laredo ISD – Macdonell Elementary 

Mumford ISD – Mumford Elementary 

Palo Pinto ISD – Palo Pinto Elementary 

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD – PJSA Thomas Jefferson T-STEM Early College High School 

Roma ISD – Delia Gonzalez Garcia Elementary 

Roma ISD – RT Barrera Elementary 

Sharyland ISD – Harry Shimotsu Elementary 

Tidehaven ISD – Markham Elementary 

Tyler ISD – Tyler ISD Early College High School  

Whitehouse ISD – Stanton-Smith Elementary  

Wylie ISD – Dodd Elementary 

Courtesy photo by the Texas Education Agency

