26Texas Public Schools Honored as Inaugural Lone Star Ribbon Schools

The previously named National Blue Ribbon Schools program has transitioned to Texas Leadership

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) congratulates the 26 Texas public schools named 2025 Lone Star Ribbon Schools. Governor Greg Abbott announced the honorees today, recognizing their outstanding academic performance and efforts to close achievement gaps.

“These 26 schools represent the very best of Texas public education,” said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. “This recognition reflects the hard work of our teachers, the perseverance of our students, and the steadfast support of parents and communities. We applaud their achievement and thank Governor Abbott for recognizing and celebrating their success.”

These schools showcase the strength of Texas education across urban, suburban, and rural communities, demonstrating that high academic achievement is attainable in every region of the state.

The following 26 public schools were recognized as 2025 Lone Star Ribbon Schools:

Barbers Hill ISD – Barbers Hill Elementary North

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD – Kent Elementary

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD – Rosemeade Elementary

George West ISD – George West Primary School

Harmony Public Schools (Houston West) – Harmony Science Academy – Katy

Harmony Public Schools (Houston West) – Harmony Science Academy – Sugar Land

Harmony Public Schools (North Texas) – Harmony Science Academy – Euless

Houston ISD – Carnegie Vanguard High School

Houston ISD – Project Chrysalis Middle School

Houston ISD – Thompson Elementary

Hunt ISD – Hunt School

La Joya ISD – Diaz-Villarreal Elementary

Lamar CISD – Meyer Elementary

Laredo ISD – Daiches Elementary

Laredo ISD – D D Hachar Elementary

Laredo ISD – Macdonell Elementary

Mumford ISD – Mumford Elementary

Palo Pinto ISD – Palo Pinto Elementary

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD – PJSA Thomas Jefferson T-STEM Early College High School

Roma ISD – Delia Gonzalez Garcia Elementary

Roma ISD – RT Barrera Elementary

Sharyland ISD – Harry Shimotsu Elementary

Tidehaven ISD – Markham Elementary

Tyler ISD – Tyler ISD Early College High School

Whitehouse ISD – Stanton-Smith Elementary

Wylie ISD – Dodd Elementary

Courtesy photo by the Texas Education Agency