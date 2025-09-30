26Texas Public Schools Honored as Inaugural Lone Star Ribbon Schools
The previously named National Blue Ribbon Schools program has transitioned to Texas Leadership
The Texas Education Agency (TEA) congratulates the 26 Texas public schools named 2025 Lone Star Ribbon Schools. Governor Greg Abbott announced the honorees today, recognizing their outstanding academic performance and efforts to close achievement gaps.
“These 26 schools represent the very best of Texas public education,” said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. “This recognition reflects the hard work of our teachers, the perseverance of our students, and the steadfast support of parents and communities. We applaud their achievement and thank Governor Abbott for recognizing and celebrating their success.”
These schools showcase the strength of Texas education across urban, suburban, and rural communities, demonstrating that high academic achievement is attainable in every region of the state.
The following 26 public schools were recognized as 2025 Lone Star Ribbon Schools:
Barbers Hill ISD – Barbers Hill Elementary North
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD – Kent Elementary
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD – Rosemeade Elementary
George West ISD – George West Primary School
Harmony Public Schools (Houston West) – Harmony Science Academy – Katy
Harmony Public Schools (Houston West) – Harmony Science Academy – Sugar Land
Harmony Public Schools (North Texas) – Harmony Science Academy – Euless
Houston ISD – Carnegie Vanguard High School
Houston ISD – Project Chrysalis Middle School
Houston ISD – Thompson Elementary
Hunt ISD – Hunt School
La Joya ISD – Diaz-Villarreal Elementary
Lamar CISD – Meyer Elementary
Laredo ISD – Daiches Elementary
Laredo ISD – D D Hachar Elementary
Laredo ISD – Macdonell Elementary
Mumford ISD – Mumford Elementary
Palo Pinto ISD – Palo Pinto Elementary
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD – PJSA Thomas Jefferson T-STEM Early College High School
Roma ISD – Delia Gonzalez Garcia Elementary
Roma ISD – RT Barrera Elementary
Sharyland ISD – Harry Shimotsu Elementary
Tidehaven ISD – Markham Elementary
Tyler ISD – Tyler ISD Early College High School
Whitehouse ISD – Stanton-Smith Elementary
Wylie ISD – Dodd Elementary
Courtesy photo by the Texas Education Agency