Longview Regional Medical Center delivers $590M impact

By Joycelyne Fadojutimi

“We are here to care for our patients and the place we all call home.” Patrick Swindle, Chief Executive Officer, Longview Regional Medical Center

Patrick Swindle

Longview Regional Medical Center reported a significant year of service and economic impact in 2025, delivering care through more than 276,000 patient encounters while contributing over $590 million to the East Texas region, according to its latest Community Benefit Report.

The hospital said its total impact includes more than $412 million in charity and uncompensated care, along with investments in infrastructure, employee wages, community programs, and over $12 million in taxes supporting local schools and public services.

Hospital leadership emphasized continued investment in access and technology. In 2025, more than $14 million was directed toward expanding services, including enhanced imaging and diagnostics, as well as growth in its primary care network to improve access for patients across the region.

“We are here to care for our patients and the place we all call home,” said CEO Patrick Swindle. “Health is central to quality of life, and we offer advanced medical services here in East Texas to make it easy to access the care you need. It’s our privilege to transform lives every day, helping patients manage their health at every stage of life.”

Clinical activity remained strong across key service lines. The hospital reported more than 44,400 emergency visits between its main campus and Longview Regional Emergency Center. Maternity services also saw steady demand, with over 2,100 babies delivered during the year.

The facility received national recognition for quality and safety, earning an “A” grade from The Leapfrog Group. It also secured Chest Pain Accreditation with Primary PCI from the American College of Cardiology for its cardiac care capabilities.

Beyond clinical care, the hospital and its staff supported local initiatives addressing social needs, including partnerships with organizations such as East Texas CASA and Boys & Girls Club of Gregg County.

The hospital’s workforce more than 1,300 employees supported by approximately $140 million in payroll also played a central role in operations. In addition, the facility contributed to workforce development by providing clinical training for over 500 students across multiple healthcare disciplines.

Officials said the organization will continue expanding services, investing in technology, and training to meet growing healthcare demands in East Texas.