By Joycelyne Fadojutimi / www.infinitieplus magazine

Head of school Ryan Carroll nabbed his Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Texas Christian University, master’s degree in education administration from Lamar University and his doctoral hours and superintendent certification from Texas A&M University in Texarkana.

But wait, that is not all,

He has 16 years of experience in education.

From the Court to the Classroom: A journey into Educational Leadership

“Where organized chaos leads to exceptional learning outcomes.” – Principal Ryan Carroll

For Principal Ryan Carroll, the path to education began in an unexpected place—professional basketball. After returning to Texas from playing overseas, he realized he missed the sense of teamwork, growth, and high-performance culture that professional sports had provided. Education, he found, offered that same sense of purpose.

As a matter of fact, he began as an elementary school substitute teacher prior to accepting his first full-time role as a middle school ESL and Spanish teacher. Those early years, he says, shaped his understanding of diverse learning needs and the power of communication.

His move into administration was a natural next step. “A teacher’s impact is profound but limited to one classroom,” he explains. “As a principal, I have the privilege of supporting every student and every teacher. I enjoy creating systems where excellence isn’t accidental—it’s expected.”

Vision and Leadership

A Middle School built on Purpose and Productive Struggle

Carroll’s vision for an ideal middle school is clear: a place where students are encouraged to wrestle with challenging ideas in a supportive environment.

“Middle school isn’t a holding pattern between elementary and high school,” he says. “It’s an exciting, transformative stage where students should think critically, collaborate meaningfully, and take intellectual risks without fear.”

Forest Park Magnet School TSA Chapter Team National Champions

Left to Right: Mr. Charles Mosley (Advisor), Anjel Cayetano, Victoria Un, Isabella

Castillo, Anthony Nieto, Jaylen Stoker, and Gerard Osorio

He believes in an environment where every student is known by name, valued for their potential, and connected to at least one caring adult.

Supporting the Elementary-to-Middle School Transition

Forest Park’s administrative team has developed a comprehensive transition program called FPMS Flight School, which includes:

Eagle Camp (Summer): Rising sixth graders tour the school, learn the block schedule, meet teachers, and explore the FPMS House System.

Cross-Grade Mentorship: Students join a multi-grade “House,” giving incoming learners instant support from older peers.

Elementary Feeder Visits: Counselors visit feeder campuses each spring to answer questions and ease student anxieties.

Leading Through Change

Carroll sees himself as a Change Leader—one who brings clarity and purpose to district initiatives. His approach centers on clearly communicating the “why” behind any new program and grounding decisions in research and campus needs.

Academic Development

Supporting Struggling Learners Through Data and Intentionality

Forest Park uses targeted, data-driven systems to support student growth including:

WIN Block (“What I Need”): A daily 55-minute block dedicated to intervention, small-group instruction, or enrichment.

MTSS Framework: A tiered system that adjusts the level of academic support based on student progress that is monitored continuously.

A Restorative, Tiered Approach to Behavior :Student Well-Being, Behavior

Carroll’s behavior philosophy centers on restorative practices:

Tier 1: Schoolwide Expectations – “Be Respectful. Be Responsible. Be Ready.” Incentives reinforce positive behaviors.

Tier 2: Restorative Circles and Conferencing – Focused on repairing harm and teaching empathy, led by counselors and Communities in Schools partners.

Tier 3: Targeted Behavior Plans – Data-driven interventions for students with persistent challenges.

Developing and Supporting New Teachers

To cultivate strong future educators, Forest Park invests deeply in early-career teachers using the following:

TxBESS Mentorship: Each new teacher is paired with a vetted mentor for a yearlong support.

Content Coaching: District specialists model lessons, co-teach, analyze data, and provide ongoing, actionable feedback.

What an Effective Classroom Looks Like at FPMS

Carroll’s leadership team looks for learning environments marked by:

Higher-Order Thinking: Students doing the “heavy lifting.”

Student Voice and Agency: Learners articulating what they’re doing and why.

Productive Struggle: Engaged, sometimes noisy, but purposeful movement toward mastery—“organized chaos with a learning outcome.”

Building Collaborative Grade-Level Teams

Forest Park integrates PLCs, MTSS, and the Ron Clark House System to strengthen collaboration:

PLCs & MTSS: Teams analyze common formative assessments and behavior data to refine instruction and develop interventions.

House System: A multi-grade structure that builds relationships, creates shared values, and adds joyful, positive competition to campus life.

Family and Community Engagement

As a Magnet campus, Forest Park hosts a robust series of themed family events such as:

TELPAS Night (December): Helping families of Emergent Bilingual students understand the language proficiency assessment and support learning at home.

Digital Arts & Design Night (December): Hands-on design activities using magnet-funded tools.

Technology & Coding Night (February): Robotics, coding games, and student showcases.

Science Expo (March): Interactive science booths and student presentations in partnership with local organizations.

Looking Ahead: The Next 3–5 Years

Carroll envisions Forest Park as a premier magnet middle school, recognized for:

Consecutive A-rated state accountability scores

Strong academic growth across all student groups

A safe, positive, and culturally rich environment

Exemplary character development, supported by PBIS, MTSS, and the House System

His ultimate goal is to develop empathetic, globally minded young people ready to lead in an interconnected world.

Forest Park Magnet Middle School at a Glance

State Accountability: Overall B Rating

Six Academic Distinctions

Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA):

4 Recognized Teachers

3 Exemplary Teachers

2 Master Teachers

UIL Achievements:

First Division Band

First Place Theatre One Act Play

First Place District UIL Science Fair

TSA: National Champions (Chapter Team)