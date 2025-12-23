5 Ways to Protect Your Sobriety During the Holiday Season

By Dr. Jasmine Douglas

The period between Thanksgiving and New Year’s is often called “the most wonderful time of the year,” but for those managing addiction, it can also be the most stressful. The pressure of family, increased social events, and a general air of celebration can intensify triggers. Protecting your sobriety is paramount. Here are five actionable strategies to help you navigate the holiday season successfully.

Always Have an Exit Strategy

Before any gathering, commit to a set amount of time you will stay and plan how you will leave. Drive yourself or use ride-share so you control your own timeline. A pre-planned escape route makes leaving easy if you feel triggered.

2. Bring Your Own Non-Alcoholic Drink

Avoid being constantly offered a drink by already having one in your hand. Bring your own sparkling water, mocktail, or preferred non-alcoholic beverage. This visual cue can minimize awkward conversations and helps you feel included.

3. Prioritize Your Support System

Don’t face the holidays alone. Schedule extra time for check-ins with your sponsor, therapist, or support group. If an event feels difficult, bring a supportive friend or family member, or discretely call your sponsor for a quick reset.

4. Manage Expectations, Not Perfection

Lower the bar on what a “perfect” holiday looks like. It’s okay to have shorter events, change traditions, or say “no” to things that feel overwhelming. The most important thing is your well-being, so focus on moments of connection and gratitude.

5. Build Sober Activities into Your Calendar

The best defense is a strong offense. Fill your calendar with activities that nourish your spirit and keep you grounded, such as volunteering, attending a morning meeting, or hosting a game night. Proactively filling your time leaves less room for vulnerability.

Jasmine Douglas, MD, DABOM, is an Obesity and Addiction Medicine physician with

UT Health Jacksonville. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please

call 903-541-5385 or 903-596-3627.