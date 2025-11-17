Google announces $40B investment in the Lone Star

State, Gov. Abbott highlights economic impact

ETR Staff Report

“They say that everything is bigger in Texas—and that certainly applies to the golden opportunity with AI.” Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer of Google

Texas recently received major economic news as Governor Greg Abbott and Google CEO Sundar Pichai jointly announced a $40 billion investment in Texas—Google’s largest investment in any state in the country. The funding is part of Google’s broader “Investing in America” initiative and will support cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure across the state.

Governor Abbott, speaking at the announcement event, emphasized the scale and significance of the investment.

Office Of The Governor

“This is a Texas-sized investment in the future of our great state,” Abbott said. “Texas is the epicenter of AI development, where companies can pair innovation with expanding energy. Google’s $40 billion investment supports energy efficiency and workforce development and makes Texas Google’s largest investment in the nation. We must ensure that America remains at the forefront of the AI revolution, and Texas is the place where that can happen.”

Google’s investment includes the development of three new data center campuses, initiatives to strengthen energy capacity and affordability, and expanded workforce training programs for Texas students, electrical apprentices, and technology professionals.

“They say that everything is bigger in Texas—and that certainly applies to the golden opportunity with AI,” said Pichai. “This investment will create thousands of jobs, provide skills training to students and apprentices, and accelerate energy affordability initiatives throughout the state.”

Office Of The Governor Office Of The Governor

Local communities across North Texas, West Texas, and the Panhandle are expected to see significant economic benefits, including job creation and opportunities for workers seeking careers in technology, engineering, and skilled trades. Google’s “Investing in America” initiative aims to strengthen U.S. competitiveness in the global AI landscape through major investments in infrastructure, research, energy capacity, and talent development.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy James Danly, Google Global Head of Data Center Energy Amanda Peterson Corio, and various state officials attended the announcement.

As Texas continues to attract major technology investments, state leaders say the region is well positioned to remain a national leader in innovation and energy for years to come.