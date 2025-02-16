Absorption vs. Adsorption

GOD’S WORD: “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom. And we all, who with unveiled faces contemplate the Lord’s glory, are being transformed into his image with ever-increasing glory, which comes from the Lord, who is the Spirit.” – 2 Corinthians 3: 17-18

By Glenn Miller

While serving on an industry committee charged with developing standards for sustainability construction practices and products last week, it was brought to my attention (as we debated over every jot and tittle known to mankind!) the difference between absorption (with a ‘b’) and adsorption (with a ‘d’). I’ve always used the term absorption to mean the process of soaking something up, but there apparently are several different terms depending upon the velocity and magnitude of that process.

Adsorption is the adhesion of atoms, ions, or molecules from a gas, liquid, or dissolved solid to a surface. This process creates a film of the adsorbate on the surface of the adsorbent. This process differs from absorption , in which a fluid (the absorbate) permeates or is dissolved by a liquid or solid (the absorbent). Note that adsorption is a surface-based process while absorption involves the whole volume of the material.

Such is the case with God’s gift of grace.

If we only ADSORB God’s grace; accepting and acknowledging it only academically on the surface, we do not allow it to ABSORB into our entire being allowing it to penetrate all of us, including our understanding, until we are changed into new creations with joy and peace of knowing that we’ve been changed by said grace!

If we say we understand God’s grace and believe we are saved by such grace, then if we go out afterwards reeking of shame and guilt, are we actually ABSORBING God’s grace or just ADSORBING it on the surface?

Like all objects, including our souls and hearts, the ability to ABSORB is dependent upon the objects porosity, or its openness to allowing items to penetrate and change its very molecular structure.

Are our hearts porous enough to accept such grace?

Or have we allowed the world and the enemy to harden them to the point we do not allow grace to enter?

Grace is meant to be ABSORBED , not adsorbed.