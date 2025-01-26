By Glenn Miller

I’ve been hearing on several occasions lately people mentioning a “breaker anointing”. I wasn’t familiar with the term, so my beautiful wife led me to an understanding of the term and its application.

The concept of a breaker anointing is found in Micah 2:13.

GOD’S WORD: “The breaker is come up before them: they have broken up, and have passed through the gate, and are gone out by it: and their king shall pass before them, and the Lord on the head of them.” – Micah 2:13 (KJV)

In “A Deeper Word: Going Beyond Surface Christianity” by Jim Reich, he explains that immediately before this, in verse 12, the Lord promises that His people would return to their land. In verse 13, we see that God is sending deliverance, leading them out of bondage and into freedom.

Just like the ancient Israelites, we today often feel that we are hindered or bound to things that seek to keep us from meeting our calling or God-ordained destiny; our dreams, our hopes, our purposes in life. The breaker anointing speak to that and gives us hope and courage today.

If you are feeling hindered from realizing all that God has planned for you, please understand that no matter what stands in your way, there is an anointing to break off every hindrance and break up anything that is blocking what God has for you. The word breaker means to break through- break through hindrances, bondages, delays, anything that has been stopping you or holding you back.

GOD’S WORD: “And it shall come to pass in that day, that his burden shall be taken away from off thy shoulder, and his yoke from off thy neck, and the yoke shall be destroyed because of the anointing.” – Isaiah 10:27 (KJV)

So speak the promises God has for you found in His Word, pray in the Spirit and stand in faith and God, the Breaker, will break off and destroy every yoke, roadblock, obstacle and release to you your fulfilled dreams. Your payday is today. No more delay. Every promise is fulfilled, and every need is supplied. It is not only a breakthrough, but you are breaking out on every side to do what God has called you to do!

Source: “A Deeper Word: Going Beyond Surface Christianity” by Jim Reich.