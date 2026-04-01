April 2026 Women Today – Cori Ann Moore

infinitieplus Magazine

Resilience in Action: The Inspiring Rise of Cori Ann Moore

Story by: PAULA JIMENEZ

infinitieplus Magazine April 2026 Women Today

In the vibrant city of Dallas, Texas, Cori Ann Moore was born in 1982 into a world of uncertainty. Her childhood ultimately led her to lay roots in East Texas. Beginning her college career at UT Tyler, she earned a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences and later a Master’s Degree in Business Law and Compliance from Texas A&M.

“God has a beautiful way of bringing you exactly what you need… even if it’s not how you thought it would look.” – Cori Moore

Her upbringing was anything but conventional. Her parents divorced when she was five, and she spent years flying between Florida with her mother and Texas with her father. She described her life as a dysfunctional rollercoaster. Her mother was a drug addict and drug dealer, which led to her frequent incarcerations. At ten, Cori asked to live permanently with her biological father, Jim Gutierrez, who raised her as a single parent with help from his own parents. “She loves you the best way she knew how,” he would say. Cori knew her dad was trying to comfort her, but even as a child, she could not comprehend how a mother could choose drugs over their children. While she has found it in her heart to forgive her, they no longer have a relationship.

Addison, Ryan, Cori, and Grayson Moore

Nevertheless, as she settled into her new life with her dad’s limited budget, she learned early that life’s most important riches aren’t measured in dollars. It is in discipline, dedication, and responsibility, qualities her father instilled. As the years passed, she found strength in her hardships and made a powerful vow not to follow in her mother’s footsteps and create her own story.

Fast forward into her younger twenties, she met her adopted parents, Dr. Dennis and Dianne Santo, known as Mimi and Papi. Owners of Santo Chiropractic, where Cori was employed and worked her way to manager.

“God has a beautiful way of bringing you exactly what you need, when you need it, even if it’s not how you thought it would look,” she says. This was where her story changed forever, laying down a memorable romantic twist. Pictured: Cori with Mimi

Meet Ryan Moore, a motocross racer with a knack for needing regular chiropractic adjustments who also developed a reputation for being the “absolute worst” at remembering his appointments. As part of her job, Cori often had to give him courtesy reminder calls. She’s still convinced he forgot on purpose just so she’d have to call him. Her prediction came to life in February 2006. Ryan asked her out, but she declined because she already had a date. But as Mimi watched the whole thing, she insisted that her daughter accept his invitation. “He’s so cute, and it’s not like you’re going to marry him,” Mimi said. So, she called off her first date and rang Ryan to see if his invitation was still available. That same night, they had their first date. And, surprise, they did in fact marry one year later with an intimate outdoor/indoor wedding, pushing through the Texas heat during the day and wind chills at night. Today, the couple shares two beautiful children, Addison (17) and Grayson (15).

Leaving the reception

Ryan trying to cool Cori off

On her career front, Cori reflects her belief that unpredictable childhood obstacles can forge true leaders. At just 23, she owned her first magazine franchise. She has since written a book, become a public speaker, founded iTRI365, and is Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer of Project One® Roofing.

“Knowledge is power and knowledge is safety,” Cori says. She’s learned to use every mistake as a quick fall. Out of her many achievements, she is most proud of creating a life that allows her to be present for her children. Balancing an entrepreneur career with family is no small feat. She is grateful at helping build her strong leadership teams, allowing her the ability to attend her children’s key moments.

Despite her success, she has had to overcome challenges in male-dominated industries. Early on, she needed to prove herself. Yet, having grown up a tomboy and athlete, she never saw herself as disadvantaged. Instead, she viewed skepticism as a reflection of others’ biases, not her own abilities. As she matured, she found her voice, confident and unafraid to stand her ground.

LOVE

Ending an unwanted childhood and flourishing it into an everlasting ending to her story. Moore’s have a family tradition when they travel. They are all to experience something new. And, when the couple has date nights, they enjoy one of their favorite local spots,

Grayson, Ryan, Cori, and Addison Moore

Cori’s story is one of resilience. Having completed two Ironmans and countless running and cycling events, she shines through with her competitive spirit and determination.

There is more to Cori. During difficult times, she has mastered what not to do when making major decisions. According to her, the strength to handle big successes comes from overcoming big challenges, and hard times don’t last forever. Giving up doesn’t get you where you want to be.

In addition, she views leadership as both a duty and a privilege. Some days are overwhelming, others exhilarating, but she embraces both. Her secret weapon is prioritizing sleep and maintaining her health. What truly motivates her is the responsibility she feels toward her business partners and employees.

When asked what advice she would offer women aspiring to become entrepreneurs, Cori is both candid and encouraging. She draws from her own professional and personal journey to uplift others starting on their path: “Don’t fear mistakes, take risks, and always ask for what you want. Every expert was once a beginner. If you fail, so what?” says Cori Moore. “Learn from it, get over it, get back up, and try again. Your next try will be smarter.”

Fun fact: If she could dine with any woman, she’d choose Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx.

Thank you for taking the time to read the infinitieplus Magazine’s April 2026 Women Today.