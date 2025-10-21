BIG GREEN HITS 76 IN A ROW

Longview’s Lobo Band marches into history – AGAIN!

“There’s no way to truly put into words how proud we are.” Rhonda Daniel, Band Director of Longview High School

Band marching

The legendary Big Green Marching Machine of Longview High School has done it again — earning a Division I (Superior) rating at the UIL Region 21 Marching Contest, marking an astounding 76th consecutive year of first division honors.

Band Celebrates

The achievement came at the end of a marathon day, as Longview ISD hosted 44 bands from across Texas. Despite a rain delay and a late-night performance slot, the Lobo Band took the field at 11:15 p.m., delivering a show that left both judges and fans in awe.

“There’s no way to truly put into words how proud we are,” said Band Director Rhonda Daniel. “To host an event of this scale, perform that late, and still reach this level of excellence speaks volumes about the heart and resilience of our band family.”

Band Director Rhonda Daniel With Students Band celebrates

The performance advances the band to the UIL Area Marching Contest, continuing one of the longest streaks of musical excellence in Texas public education.

About the Big Green Marching Machine:

With over 330 student musicians, the Longview High School Lobo Band is among the most respected programs in the state. Known for its precision and musicality, the band reflects Longview ISD’s strong commitment to fine arts education.

Band performs on field

Courtesy photos by Longview Independent School District