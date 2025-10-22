East Texas State Fair Rodeo nominated for PRCA’s top five medium rodeo

East Texas State Fair Rodeo nominee for top five in the nation

Big news, East Texas! The East Texas State Fair celebrated its first annual opening weekend in September 2025 and is named as a top-five nominee for best medium rodeo in the nation.

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) is set to honor rodeo personnel at its annual Awards Banquet, which takes place before the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge.

Courtesy photo East Texas State Fair

Voting via the final online ballot will be available to eligible PRCA members from October 28 to October 31. Winners in each category will be revealed during the PRCA Awards Banquet at the South Point in Las Vegas at 6 p.m. (PT) on December 3.

The top five nominees for the small and medium rodeo of the year:

A full list of the top five nominees in various categories, including men, women, and committees, can be found here.







