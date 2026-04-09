Blooms and Butterflies take flight  

Story and photos by Joycelyne Fadojutimi

The morning sun stretched gently across Zonta Club of Longview’s favorite corner of town, The GREEN. It was the day of Blooms and Butterflies, and already the air hummed with anticipation.

“We are deeply grateful for the community’s generosity; these proceeds ensure we can continue awarding scholarships that empower women and support children’s education.” Tequita Dudley, president of Longview ZONTA Club

LHS Z-Club: L-r: Caroline Newman, Kennedi Simmons, Kristi Simmons, (LHS Z-Club Sponsor) Tequita Dudley, president Zonta Club of Longview, and Jasmine Wright.

Tables brimmed with vibrant plants, glowing petals and leaves reaching out as if they knew they wouldn’t be there for long. And they weren’t. Like Monarch butterflies catching a perfect breeze, the plants seemed to “fly away” almost as soon as they touched the ground, tucked into the arms of eager attendees who had arrived early for the beloved annual tradition.

However, this year felt different. It fuller and richer. Between the bursts of color, guests wandered through displays of handcrafted jewelry, sampled local food, refreshing drinks, and lingered at whimsical “magic garden” vendor booths that seemed pulled straight from a storybook.

Attending Blooms and Butterflies

Trinity School of Texas: Emily Wilcox and Jessica Ruff

In addition, members of the local Z Club moved through the crowd, lending helping hands wherever needed—guiding guests, restocking tables, and sharing smiles. Moreover, families gathered around activity stations where children played and explored, their excitement adding to the festival’s joyful rhythm. It was easy to see why everything, from the plants to the experiences, disappeared so quickly. And laughter drifted through the space, blending with the uplifting voices of a choir from Pine Tree ISD.

At the heart of it all stood Tequita Dudley, president of Longview ZONTA club watching the event unfold with unmistakable pride. The sold-out success wasn’t just about the bustling crowd or empty plant tables; it was about what it really meant.

Tammy Gibbons and Amy Hooten

With a bright smile, she shared, “Zonta is proud to announce the successful conclusion of our sold-out Blooms and Butterflies event. We are deeply grateful for the community’s generosity; these proceeds ensure we can continue awarding scholarships that empower women and support children’s education. Thank you for investing in our future leaders.”