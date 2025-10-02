Breast Cancer Awareness Month:CHRISTUSHealth promotes mammograms for early detection

“We want to remind women that a mammogram only takes about 20 minutes, but it could add years to your life.” Dr. Tyler Leete, medical director of the Ross Breast Center at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System

(EAST TEXAS) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and CHRISTUS Health is emphasizing the importance of mammograms, which can lead to earlier detection of breast cancer, allowing for earlier treatments and increasing chances of survival.

“Mammograms remain the gold standard for early breast cancer detection,” said Dr. Tyler Leete, medical director of the Ross Breast Center at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System. “When caught early, the five-year survival rate increases dramatically. That’s why we can’t stress enough how important it is for women to make time for this potentially life-saving exam.”

Dr.Tyler Leete

Breast cancer accounts for about 30% of all new female cancers each year, with more than 300,000 new cases estimated this year, according to the American Cancer Society. In response to the ongoing need for accessible screening, many CHRISTUS Health facilities are offering extended hours, including evening and weekend mammogram appointments, to accommodate women with busy schedules.

For those who qualify, including uninsured or underinsured women, some may receive reduced-cost or free mammograms.

“We understand that cost and time are barriers for many,” said Amy Dorsey, breast center supervisor at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview. “That’s why we’re committed to meeting women where they are by offering after-hours appointments and financial assistance, so no one has to choose between their health and their budget.”

Women ages 40-74 who are at average risk of breast cancer are encouraged to get a mammogram every one to two years, depending on their personal risk factors and in consultation with their health care provider.

Screenings may need to begin earlier for women with a family history or genetic predisposition. CHRISTUS Health across the region will also be hosting educational events, pink-out days, and mobile mammography units to increase awareness this month and reach underserved populations.

Courtesy photos by CHRISTUS Health