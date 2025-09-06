Bullard Education Foundation awards more than $48k in grants to fund innovative learning

Bullard, TX—The Bullard Education Foundation (BEF) visited all six Bullard ISD campuses to award teachers $48,749 in grants to fund 34 innovative learning programs and projects.



“Grant Day 2025 was full of the best energy,” Bullard Education Foundation President Letti Goodrich said. “The surprise of awarding presentation checks today to such incredible teachers and staff who put time and effort into our application process was the culmination of our fundraising efforts from this past year, and is truly gratifying. We’re so thankful to do what we do and proud of our school system.”

The 34 grants will benefit students of all ages and include projects such as interactive learning games and activities, field trips, science enrichment, flexible learning spaces, classroom electronics, and more!



Bullard Primary School Physical Education (PE) teacher, Jennifer Acker, beamed with joy when she was presented with her grant. “I am so excited and thankful to be awarded this grant through the Bullard Education Foundation,” Coach Acker said. “ My PE students will have a blast stepping back into the 1980s era with this fun, team-building game. I may have written the grant, but my students are the real winners here.”



To add to the morning’s excitement, the BHS Panther Band drumline and BHS cheerleaders joined BEF members and district administrators as they made their way through hallways to surprise grant winners.



“Bullard ISD is grateful for all the support our Bullard Education Foundation provides to our staff and ultimately our students,” Bullard ISD Interim Superintendent said. “We can’t wait to see our teachers put these grants to use in their classrooms.”

2025 Bullard Education Foundation Grants Winners



Bullard High School

Sarah Register and Alyssa Flora – “ASL Program Needs”

Ashli Owens and Stephen Monahan – “Student Media Team A/V Production Equipment”

Katherine Wilson and Whitney Fry – “Read. Think. Create: Expanding Minds through Diverse Literature & AI

Enhanced Feedback”

Lori McCurley – “Veterinary Medical Applications Classroom/Team Skills Pack”

Jamie Dildine – “I’m Cooler than You!”

Magen Jorden – “Outside School”

Bullard Middle School



Sheila Alexander, Emily Cummings, and Lindsay Walling – “Life in a Box – Tool Set for Functional Success”

Sheila Alexander, Emily Cummings, and Lindsay Walling – “It’s Time for a Sensory Break”

Abby Grimes – “Petals with Purpose,” “Greenhouse Gecko – Growing Knowledge,” “Stock our Shop – Turning Space into Skills Lab”

Bullard Intermediate School



Lori Kotzur, Kelly Stevenson, Social Studies – “Classroom World Travelers”



Bullard Elementary School



Shelby Vance – “Sensory Intervention Success for the Classroom”

Janet Simpson, Katie Ogrodnik, Karissa Haak, Lara Beth Tarrant, and Christi Haak – “Camp Tyler”

Heather Seib, Christy Taylor, C’aaron Stephens, Meliss Roberts, and Megan Henly – “Camp Tyler”

Clint Martin, Jennifer Acker, and Lindsey Durant – “Drums Alive!”

Bre Prince and Donella Younger – “Cutting Edge Creativity”

Heather Seib and Janet Simpson – “Perot Museum of Nature and Science”

Heather Seib – “Multi-Screens for All to See”

Bullard Primary School



Becky Haskell – “Rugs Alive”

Jennifer Acker – “Peer Puzzle: Taking PE Back to the 1980s, TETRIS Style”

Ashley Balkey – “Voices in Motion”

Merrit Stewart, Jenna Cooper, Beckie Haskell, and Lindsey Parrish – “Wonderbooks: Where Every Story

Speaks Merrit Stewart, Jenna Cooper, Beckie Haskell, Lindsay Parish, Ashley Balkey – “From Seed to Smile:

Cultivating a Thriving Pumpkin Patch”

Kathryn Ford, Melissa Crowell, Chelsea Perrin, and Angela Hendrix – “From Seed to Smile: Cultivating a

Thriving Pumpkin Patch”

Ashley Balkey and Krystal Blubaugh – “Real World Ready: Experiencing Matters”

Krystal Blubaugh – “Seats for Success”

Sarah Breedlove, Stacey Reschke, and Alicia Rhodes – “Osmos Genius Learning Stations”

Jenna Cooper – “Invest in Student Success: Flexible Seating, Hands-On Activities & Personalized Learning

Merrit Steward, Jenna Cooper, Beckie Haskell, and Lindsay Parish – “Launchpad Math”

Merrit Stewart and Beckie Haskell – “Flex Space Write & Wipe Mobile Dry Erase Horseshoe Tables

Bullard Early Childhood Campus



Lindsey Durant – “Peer Puzzle”

Gianna Bonilla – “Family Paint Night”

Bess Ray, Donna Templeton, Brilynn Nieves, and Stacey Wiggins – “Nonfiction Books for the Classroom”



