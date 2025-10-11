Bullard High School crowns 2025 Homecoming Queen

Story by Amy Pawlak

Bullard, TX – Bullard High School named senior Aliyah Crow its 2025 Homecoming Queen after a week of fun homecoming celebrations. The homecoming court presentation took place Friday evening, Oct. 10, 2025, before kickoff of the Panthers and Rusk Eagles game in Panther Stadium.

The court included three senior queen nominees and two duchesses from the freshman, sophomore, and junior classes.

Aliyah Crow is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Chad and Leanne Crow. She is a member of Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) and National Honor Society (NHS), and is captain of the Bullard varsity cheer squad. She is also a three-year player for Bullard varsity tennis and won the girls’ doubles tennis district championship in 2023. Alyiah is also a member of the Flint Baptist Church student ministry. After high school, Aliyah plans to attend the University of Texas at Tyler to major in nursing, then continue her education to become an anesthesiologist.

“I feel honored that my classmates have chosen and thought of me for this position,” Aliyah said about being a Queen nominee. “I have dreamt of an opportunity like this since I was a little girl. I feel proud to be one of the few people to represent our high school in this special tradition.”

Senior Queen Nominees: Aliyah Crow, Carson Gunn, and Ava Quesenberry

Junior Duchesses: Landrey Bighorse and Conleigh Waldrop

Sophomore Duchesses: Aubriana Dickens and Lily Stark

Freshmen Duchesses: Karaline Lee and Tess McFarlin

