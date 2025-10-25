Bullard High School student named a Commended Student in the 2026 National Merit Scholarship Program

“Earning Commended Student status in the National Merit Program is an impressive accomplishment.” Chad Bentley, Bullard High School Principal

Bullard, TX – Bullard High School senior Colin Scarborough has been recognized as a Commended Student in the 2026 National Merit Scholarship Program, an honor earned by just 34,000 students nationwide.



Colin Scarborough

Commended Students rank among the top 50,000 scorers who entered the 2026 competition by taking the 2024 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). While Commended Students do not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships, this distinction recognizes their exceptional academic promise.

“Earning Commended Student status in the National Merit Program is an impressive accomplishment,” said Bullard High School Principal Chad Bentley. “Colin’s hard work and academic achievement set a great example for our campus.”

Colin and all Commended Students receive a Letter of Commendation from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation to celebrate their achievement.



Courtesy photo by Bullard Independent School District