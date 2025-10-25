Longview, Texas
25 October 2025
Bullard High School student named a Commended Student in the 2026 National Merit Scholarship Program
Education

Bullard High School student named a Commended Student in the 2026 National Merit Scholarship Program

ETR Team
Oct 25, 2025

“Earning Commended Student status in the National Merit Program is an impressive accomplishment.”

Chad Bentley, Bullard High School Principal

Bullard, TX – Bullard High School senior Colin Scarborough has been recognized as a Commended Student in the 2026 National Merit Scholarship Program, an honor earned by just 34,000 students nationwide.


Colin Scarborough

Commended Students rank among the top 50,000 scorers who entered the 2026 competition by taking the 2024 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). While Commended Students do not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships, this distinction recognizes their exceptional academic promise.

“Earning Commended Student status in the National Merit Program is an impressive accomplishment,” said Bullard High School Principal Chad Bentley. “Colin’s hard work and academic achievement set a great example for our campus.”

Colin and all Commended Students receive a Letter of Commendation from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation to celebrate their achievement.

For more information, contact Amy Pawlak, Bullard ISD Public Relations Coordinator, at amy.pawlak@bullardisd.net.

Courtesy photo by Bullard Independent School District

Share This Article

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

SWEPCO Encourages Customers To: Be Prepared For Severe Winter Weather

SWEPCO Encourages Customers To: Be Prepared For Severe Winter Weather

ETR Team
Feb 11, 2021
New Law Allows Georgia College Athletes To Get Paid

New Law Allows Georgia College Athletes To Get Paid

ETR Team
May 30, 2021
ETAA CEO Dr. Cynthia Wise Resigns

ETAA CEO Dr. Cynthia Wise Resigns

ETR Team
Feb 18, 2022