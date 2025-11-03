Caldwell Arts Academy Celebrates Día de los Muertos in the Rose City

Downtown Tyler was transformed into a beautiful showcase of cultural heritage

Story by Paula Jimenez

Courtesy photos by Tyler Independent School District

Tyler, TX – This year, Downtown Tyler transformed into a stunning exhibition of cultural heritage as Caldwell Arts Academy hosted its seventh annual Día de los Muertos celebration. The event highlighted the artistic traditions associated with this beloved Mexican holiday, providing students with a platform to delve into symbolism, color, and storytelling through their artwork.

Student in front of Ofrenda

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a significant Mexican holiday that commemorates the memories of those who have passed away. A central component of the celebration is the ofrenda—decorated altars adorned with photographs, marigolds, candles, and personal items that commemorate loved ones.

Caldwell Mariachi with Mariachi Los Caporales

For this year’s celebration, faculty, students, and community members contributed images and tokens to the shared communal ofrenda, which resulted in a poignant display that held special meaning for all who attended. This year, the ofrenda and the student-created Día de los Muertos artwork were prominently showcased inside Liberty Hall, thanks to Caldwell Arts Academy’s continuing partnership with the City of Tyler.

Student pottery Family

“Día de los Muertos gives our students the chance to understand cultural heritage through an artistic lens,” said Caldwell art teacher Jennifer Vaughn. “We explore different artistic concepts — all while honoring an important tradition. Sharing that work publicly allows students to see how art can impact a community.”

Artwork from students ranging from kindergarten to eighth grade adorned the gallery walls, showcasing their creativity and development over the years. The festive ambiance was further enriched by performances from Mariachi Los Caporales and various folkloric dance groups, illustrating the harmonious blend of music and visual arts during cultural festivities.

Ballet Folklorico Monarcas

Vaughn also noted that engaging with Día de los Muertos through art fosters empathy and cultural understanding in students. “This tradition is rich with symbolism, and through art, students learn to honor memory, identity, and family stories,” she said. “It’s a powerful way to connect creativity with meaning.”

In addition to collaborating with the City of Tyler, Caldwell Arts Academy worked alongside several local Hispanic-owned businesses and organizations to feature performances on the square and its renowned artisan market, making this year’s celebration the largest to date.

Student in DDLM Attire

For more information, contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org.