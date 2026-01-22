CHRISTUS Health launches drug take back programs

ETR Staff Report

“Safe medication disposal is a critical step in preventing harm and protecting families in our community.” Katrina Johnson, pharmacy director at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System

(EAST TEXAS) – Unused and out-of-date prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications can now be safely disposed of at CHRISTUS Health locations in East Texas, thanks to a new drug take-back program.

Located at the emergency centers at CHRISTUS Health in Athens, Canton, and Lindale, the collection receptacles allow for safe disposal of drugs, no questions asked. Pictured: Take back box Canton

“Providing a secure medication disposal option in our emergency centers allows us to address substance misuse proactively while offering a convenient, judgment-free solution for our patients and visitors,” said Katrina Johnson, pharmacy director at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System. “Safe medication disposal is a critical step in preventing harm and protecting families in our community.”

Safe disposal also prevents unwanted medications from entering landfills, where they can leach into soil and water systems, helping protect our environment and community, Johnson added.

Take back box Tyler

Some items won’t be accepted, such as inhalers, syringes, and needles. As a reminder, drugs should never be flushed down the toilet.

Unused medications in homes contribute to drug abuse in millions of households. Easy access to these drugs has helped fuel the opioid crisis in the United States.

Take back box Athens Take back box Lindale

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that, on average, one American dies from a drug overdose every five minutes.

In partnering with the Drug Enforcement Agency, CHRISTUS Health now has six drug-take-back locations in East Texas:

• CHRISTUS Health Athens: 1509 State HWY 19 S., Athens

• CHRISTUS Health Canton: 18780 Interstate 20, Canton

• CHRISTUS Health Lindale: 3203 S. Main St., Lindale

• CHRISTUS Health South Tyler: 8389 S. Broadway, Tyler

• CHRISTUS Health Sulphur Springs: 115 Airport Road, Sulphur Springs

• CHRISTUS Health Winnsboro: 719 W. Coke Road, Winnsboro

Plans are currently underway to install take-back boxes at Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler and CHRISTUS Health in Jacksonville.

You can find the nearest take-back box by using the DEA search tool at www.dea.gov/everyday-takeback-day

The East Texas Review Newspaper thanks CHRISTUS Health for providing safe medication disposal for our community. This program is an important step in protecting families, preventing drug misuse, and keeping East Texas healthy. We appreciate your commitment to our region’s well-being.