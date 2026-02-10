CHRISTUS Health opens new emergency care center in Mount Pleasant

ETR Staff Report

(MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas) – CHRISTUS Health celebrated the opening of its new emergency care center in Mount Pleasant with a ribbon cutting and blessing on Monday.

Located at 130 Tankersley Road, the 36,000-square-foot facility features both an emergency department and dedicated clinic space, each bringing expanded, compassionate and exceptional care to the community.

CHRISTUS Health Ribbon Cutting

“Today is about extending into a community, about expanding access and bringing more services and jobs to Mount Pleasant,” said Chris Glenney, senior vice president for CHRISTUS Health Northeast Texas. “This entire facility represents our commitment to Mount Pleasant and Titus County, and we are excited to be here, ready to serve.”

Opened today, the CHRISTUS Health Mount Pleasant emergency care center features 13-beds with four triage bays, an onsite laboratory and full-service imaging including CT, ultrasound and X-ray. Pictured: CHRISTUS Health Mount Pleasant ECC Interior

Designed with accessibility at its core, the facility offers convenient access to care, streamlined check-in and extended availability so patients can get help when they need it most.

It will also have reliable, dedicated clinic space that will house providers in cardiology, electrophysiology, primary care and outpatient physical therapy, with space designated for visiting specialists.

CHRISTUS Health Mount Pleasant Exterior

CHRISTUS Health Interior Lobby

“We are here to live our Mission, to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ, something that is not just written on the wall, but is our guiding principle,” said Dr. Brian Allgaier, medical director of the emergency care center. “Our responsibility is not only to care for people and their illnesses, but to care for the whole person and to listen, to reassure and to serve with excellence and kindness.” Pictured: Dr. Brian Allgaier

CHRISTUS Health Mount Pleasant will employ more than 50 full-time nurses, providers and support staff and represents a more than $30 million economic investment into the community.

Mount Pleasant represents the latest investment by CHRISTUS Health in East Texas. In the past year, CHRISTUS Health has opened a free-standing emergency department in Henderson, broke ground on a pain management and vascular center in Jacksonville, opened an emergency hospital in Palestine, a multi-specialty clinic in Sulphur Springs and will open the CHRISTUS Cancer Center in Longview in Fall 2026.

CHRISTUS Health Interior CHRISTUS Health Mount Pleasant ECC Patient Room

Over the past decade, CHRISTUS Health has invested more than $1 billion in Northeast Texas.

“Mount Pleasant is a tremendous community full of genuine people, and we are excited to be here,” Glenney said. “We are looking forward to serving the community and continuing our investment into affordable, accessible health care.” Pictured: Chris Glenney

Quitman, Texas-based Jackson Construction served as construction project lead, and the CHRISTUS Health Mount Pleasant clinic space is expected to open in April.

CHRISTUS Health Exterior Crowd

Courtesy photos CHRISTUS Health