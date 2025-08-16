CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System receives national award for comprehensive stroke care

Hospitals in Jacksonville, Sulphur Springs, Tyler recognized for excellence in stroke care

(TYLER, Texas) – Three hospitals in the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Health System have been

nationally recognized by the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association for

delivering high-quality stroke care.

CTMF Sulphur Springs Stroke and Medical Surgical Team



The national award, Get With The Guidelines – Stroke, is given to hospitals that have

demonstrated excellence in stroke care. The recognition was created to highlight the health care

facilities providing the most up-to-date, research-based guidelines and quick recovery times.

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Jacksonville received Stroke Silver Plus and

Stroke Honor Roll

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs received Stroke Gold Plus,

Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler received Stroke Gold Plus, Stroke Honor

Roll Elite Plus and Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

“These honors are a testament to the dedication of our teams that continuously strive to achieve

the best possible outcomes for our patients,” said Jennifer Burwell, stroke program manager at

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler. “We are proud of this recognition and remain

focused on pushing the standard of care even higher.”

All three CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System hospitals underwent a rigorous

evaluation process to receive this designation. They demonstrated excellence in timely stroke

intervention, adherence to national treatment guidelines and providing patients with education to

support recovery and long-term health.

CTMF Tyler Stroke Team



“As a rural critical access hospital, this award demonstrates the devotion of the entire team at

CHRISTUS Jacksonville to bring prime health care specialty services to the residents of

Cherokee County and the surrounding areas,” said Dwain Coates, stroke coordinator at

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Jacksonville.



Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke, and about every three minutes someone dies

from one, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Stroke remains a

leading cause of death and long-term disability in the U.S.

CTMF Sulphur Springs ER and Stroke Team



A stroke occurs when a blood vessel carrying oxygen and nutrients to the brain is blocked by a

clot or ruptures, cutting off the supply to brain tissue. When this happens, parts of the brain

cannot get the blood and oxygen needed, causing brain cells to die.



Knowing the symptoms and being able to react as quickly as possible to a stroke is crucial to

help minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death, said Kala Anders, stroke

program manager at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs.

The easiest way to recognize stroke symptoms is the acronym BE FAST:

B: Balance – Is there a sudden loss of balance or coordination?

E: Eyes – Is there sudden blurred or double vision?

F: Face – Ask the person to smile. Does one side of their face droop?

A: Arm – Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

S: Speech – Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is their speech slurred or

strange?

T: Time – If you observe any of these signs, call 911 immediately, as time is very important.

important.

“Earning these awards provides confidence in the medical care that you can expect from any

CHRISTUS facility,” Anders said. “These recognitions solidify that exemplary clinical stroke

care and evidence-based, innovative treatment can be and is being provided to the people from

the urban areas to the most rural areas all over Northeast Texas.”

About CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System

CTMF Jacksonville Stroke Team

As part of CHRISTUS Health, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System is a faith-based, not-for-profit health system serving the northeast Texas community with eight hospitals and multiple primary and immediate care facilities, and health and wellness centers with nearly 10,000 Associates. We specialize in cardiology, oncology, neurology, orthopedics, sports medicine, mother/baby services, pediatrics, neonatal intensive care, trauma, stroke care, surgery, and women’s health. Sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of Houston, Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of San Antonio, and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to every individual we serve. For more information, visit www.christushealth.org.

