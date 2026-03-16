City invites volunteers for “LoveLongview” Day of Serving

ETR Staff Report

The City of Longview and Keep Longview Beautiful are inviting volunteers to the Love Longview – Day of Serving on Saturday, April 18, 2026. Starting at 8 a.m., this year’s efforts will focus primarily on the Project 365 designated neighborhood – the area bounded by Pittman Street to I-20 and Estes Parkway to Lilly Street. Project 365 is a year-round initiative by the Longview Police Department and city services to reduce crime and restore local neighborhoods. The Day of Serving acts as a major catalyst for this mission, bringing together volunteers and city staff to build a safer, cleaner, and more caring community.

In addition to neighborhood beautification, the event features several community

resource initiatives:

 Junk & Bulky Item Removal: Longview Sanitation will make extra passes to collect curbside junk. Residents are asked to separate yard waste (limbs/debris) from other bulky items.

 Fire Safety: The American Red Cross and Longview Fire Department will assist residents with smoke detector checks and installations.

 Pet Services: Longview Animal Services will provide free microchips and spay/neuter vouchers to help local pet owners.

 Animal Support: Animal Services trucks will patrol the area to assist with pet-related concerns and provide community support.

Event Details:

 When: Saturday, April 18, 2026 | 8:00 a.m.

 Where: Targeted Longview neighborhoods

 Register: To volunteer or request smoke detector assistance, please visit

the official event page. LoveLongview