Longview, Texas
16 March 2026
City invites volunteers for “LoveLongview” Day of Serving
Business Community News

City invites volunteers for “LoveLongview” Day of Serving

ETR Team
Mar 16, 2026

ETR Staff Report

The City of Longview and Keep Longview Beautiful are inviting volunteers to the Love Longview – Day of Serving on Saturday, April 18, 2026. Starting at 8 a.m., this year’s efforts will focus primarily on the Project 365 designated neighborhood – the area bounded by Pittman Street to I-20 and Estes Parkway to Lilly Street. Project 365 is a year-round initiative by the Longview Police Department and city services to reduce crime and restore local neighborhoods. The Day of Serving acts as a major catalyst for this mission, bringing together volunteers and city staff to build a safer, cleaner, and more caring community.

In addition to neighborhood beautification, the event features several community
resource initiatives:

 Junk & Bulky Item Removal: Longview Sanitation will make extra passes to collect curbside junk. Residents are asked to separate yard waste (limbs/debris) from other bulky items.
 Fire Safety: The American Red Cross and Longview Fire Department will assist residents with smoke detector checks and installations.
 Pet Services: Longview Animal Services will provide free microchips and spay/neuter vouchers to help local pet owners.
 Animal Support: Animal Services trucks will patrol the area to assist with pet-related concerns and provide community support.

Event Details:
 When: Saturday, April 18, 2026 | 8:00 a.m.
 Where: Targeted Longview neighborhoods
 Register: To volunteer or request smoke detector assistance, please visit
the official event page. LoveLongview

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