City Preparing for Approaching Winter Storm

ETR Staff Report

The City of Longview is continuing to monitor this weekend’s incoming weather and has the following updates regarding City services and events:

The Arts!Longview Honors event will be rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 31.

The Longview 5K event will be postponed and rescheduled to a date to be determined.

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Meeting scheduled for Monday, Jan. 26, will be canceled.

Municipal Court jury trials scheduled for Monday, Jan. 26, will be postponed. Trials on Tuesday and Wednesday are still slated to occur.

The Compost Site will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 24.

Youth Basketball is canceled for the weekend, and Adult Basketball is canceled on Monday.

Animal Control Officers are preparing vehicles to continue service throughout the weekend.

Note: Sanitation and recycling currently plan to operate on regular schedule, but will monitor road conditions and will update if necessary.

Public safety personnel, public works, and community partners, including SWEPCO, are standing by and on alert to serve our residents as needs arise.