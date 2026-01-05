Connected Nations – Cybersecurity & Digital Skills Workshop

Learn basic computer skills and/or brush up on your internet safety.

Date and Times: January 7 and 8. Morning workshop from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM.

Afternoon workshop from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM.

Location: Longview Public Library – 222 W. Cotton St. Longview, TX 75601

These two-part workshops will focus on the essential and necessary digital skills needed to navigate online safely.

They are available in both Spanish and English.

Plus, participants who attend both workshops will qualify for a free laptop provided by Connected Nations and Greater Longview United Way!

Register and sign up online: Link