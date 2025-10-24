Cornyn: Longview to Receive $250K to Hire Police Officers

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statement after the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) announced that the City of Longview was awarded a federal grant of $250,000 through the COPS Hiring Program (CHP), which provides resources to hire law enforcement personnel and prevent crime:

“Texans deserve robust, fully staffed police departments to help keep their families and communities safe,” said Sen. Cornyn. “These grants will enable law enforcement agencies to hire additional officers with the goal of improving emergency response times, enhancing officer safety and wellbeing, and reducing crime.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Judiciary, Intelligence, Foreign Relations, and Budget Committees.