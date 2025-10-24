Longview, Texas
24 October 2025
Cornyn: Longview to Receive $250K to Hire Police Officers
Community News State

Cornyn: Longview to Receive $250K to Hire Police Officers

ETR Team
Oct 24, 2025

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statement after the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) announced that the City of Longview was awarded a federal grant of $250,000 through the COPS Hiring Program (CHP), which provides resources to hire law enforcement personnel and prevent crime:

“Texans deserve robust, fully staffed police departments to help keep their families and communities safe,” said Sen. Cornyn. “These grants will enable law enforcement agencies to hire additional officers with the goal of improving emergency response times, enhancing officer safety and wellbeing, and reducing crime.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Judiciary, Intelligence, Foreign Relations, and Budget Committees.

Share This Article

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Officer Recognized as ETCOG First Responder of the Year

Officer Recognized as ETCOG First Responder of the Year

ETR Team
Apr 25, 2023
Texas Named Best State For Business For Record-Shattering 19 Years In A Row

Texas Named Best State For Business For Record-Shattering 19 Years In A Row

ETR Team
May 1, 2023
Smith County Veteran Services Office and CampV Hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Smith County Veteran Services Office and CampV Hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

ETR Team
Jun 12, 2023