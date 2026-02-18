CTC Carpentry Program Lays Foundation for Construction Careers

ETR Staff Report

Tyler, TX – Students in the Carpentry program at the Tyler ISD Career & Technology Center (CTC) are gaining hands-on experience while working toward the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) Certification, a nationally recognized credential that validates industry-ready skills and a commitment to safety, quality, and excellence in the construction field.

Through rigorous, real-world training, students learn essential construction techniques while meeting nationally recognized standards that prepare them for successful careers after graduation. Earning the NCCER Certification goes beyond skill development, building confidence, credibility, and a strong foundation for long-term success in the construction industry.

Pictured: CTC Carpentry Student and Teacher

“The NCCER Certification shows our students that their hard work matters and that they are meeting the same standards used across the construction industry,” said Carpentry teacher Armand Beaulieu. “They’re not just learning how to build projects—they’re learning how to work safely, think critically, and take pride in doing quality work that will carry over into their careers.”

CTC Carpentry Student

The construction program at the Tyler ISD Career & Technology Center began 10 years ago and has grown steadily ever since. Early projects focused on foundational skills through smaller builds such as dog houses, bird houses, cutting boards, chairs, and benches. As student experience and community engagement increased, projects expanded in scope and impact, including work supporting homeless shelters, the construction of deer blinds for community auctions, and the development of tiny homes.

Over the past decade, student enrollment has remained consistently strong, reflecting continued interest in construction careers and the value of hands-on learning. Increased collaboration with local manufacturing and industry partners has also driven the need for enhanced tools, equipment, and training opportunities to meet workforce demands.

CTC Carpentry Shed CTC Carpentry Chair

As the program continues to grow, Tyler ISD’s Carpentry students are leaving the CTC equipped with verified skills, real-world experience, and a nationally recognized certification that prepares them to step confidently into the construction workforce. February marks Career and Technical Education Month as Tyler ISD celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Career & Technology Center, a hub for hands-on learning,

industry certifications, and career pathways.

CTC Carpentry Students

For more information, contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org.