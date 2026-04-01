A Life in Banking: The Story of Service, Integrity, and Community

Story and photos by Joycelyne Fadojutimi

infinitieplus Magazine’s April 2026 Cover Story

Some careers feel like work. Others feel like a calling. For one East Texas banker, Dan Droege, the past 42 years have been less about clocking in and more about building relationships, helping dreams take shape, and serving a community that has become family.

Family First

At the heart of his story is family. He is married to Flecia Woods-Droege, his partner in life and partner in many retirement adventures. Together they share a close-knit family that includes his son Dylan Droege, MD and Dylan’s wife, Shelby Droege, MD along with two wonderful bonus daughters, Elyse and Nicole Woods.

And while their family already feels full, there’s one chapter they’re eagerly anticipating : grandchildren. For now, they wait patiently… with a laugh and a hopeful smile.

The Roots That Shaped Him

Dan’s work ethic and values were planted early. His mother spent 31 years as a PE teacher, showing him the value of discipline and competition. His father owned four Bobcat dealerships across Missouri and Kansas, and summers working alongside him became an education far beyond the classroom.

It was an emotional day even for Dan Droege at his retirement reception

Those summers taught lessons that would guide Dan’s entire career:

Treat customers the right way.

Represent the company with integrity.

Compete hard but always do the right thing.

Troy Moore, Austin Bank executive vice president and deputy regional president attend Dan Droege’s recent retirement reception Nathan Jones and Gene Keenon

After graduating from college, his father even offered him a full-time position in the family business. But Dan had a different vision.

“I’m moving to Dallas to be a banker,” he said.

His father figured he would return to Missouri within a year.

He never did.

Finding the Right Place to Learn and Lead

His college journey began at the University of Missouri, where he studied for two years before transferring to Central Missouri State University. The smaller environment allowed him to shine—especially in finance courses and leadership opportunities.

Education didn’t stop there. He later continued his professional training through prestigious banking programs, including:

The American Bankers Association National Commercial Lending School at the University of Oklahoma

The Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at SMU in Dallas

These experiences sharpened his expertise and prepared him for the long road ahead in banking.

Local business icon, Bettye

Horaney attends Dan Droege

retirement reception and wishes

him happy retirement. Austin Bank EVP/ Regional

President Kent and Lynn Bryson

From Folding Statements to Leading Banks

Dan’s banking story began humbly in 1984 while he was still a college junior. Thanks to his great aunt, Cody Droege, he landed a job in bookkeeping at Citizens Bank in Warrensburg, Missouri.

Every afternoon after class, he would arrive to find stacks of bank statements waiting to be folded, stuffed into envelopes, stamped, and delivered to the post office. After that, he’d drive to another bank branch to transport excess cash and paperwork back to the main office. Then he would finish the evening working the drive-through as a teller until closing time.

It wasn’t glamorous. However, it was the beginning.

After graduating, he moved to Dallas and joined Brookhollow National Bank, starting again as a teller. Over time, he worked his way into the credit department and then into lending, learning from mentors who shaped his career.

Dan and Flecia Woods Droege Dan Droege and Tara Windsor

One of those mentors, Robert Strong, later moved to Longview, Texas to lead Longview National Bank and First National Bank of Kilgore. In 1996, Robert made a call that would change everything.

“Come to Longview,” Strong said.

Thirty years later, that decision still defines Dan’s story.

A Community Banker at Heart

After several years in Longview, Regions Bank acquired his bank. When Robert Strong returned to Dallas to expand Regions, Dan stepped into a larger leadership role, eventually becoming Market President over Longview and Kilgore.

But something became clear along the way.

Dan wasn’t meant to be a big-bank banker.

He was meant to be a community banker.

So, he helped bring First Bank & Trust East Texas to Longview, serving as Market President for 10 years. When that bank was sold to Southside Bank in 2017, another opportunity emerged with Austin Bank.

It turned out to be the perfect fit.

City Manager Rolin McPhee, PE was one of the attendees who spoke about Dan Droege services to the community. Dan Droege and Tiffany Jehorek

At Austin Bank, Dan rose from Vice President to Market President, and eventually to Regional President over the North Region. Through it all, the mission stayed the same—serve customers well and help businesses succeed.

What Banking Really Means

Over four decades, the banking industry has changed dramatically. Technology has replaced many in-person visits. Customers now rely on:

Online banking

Mobile banking apps

Digital loan services

Yet one thing hasn’t changed: people still need trusted advisors.

For Dan Droege, the most rewarding part of banking has always been helping small businesses get started, then watching them grow over the years. Seeing entrepreneurs turn ideas into thriving companies never gets old.

Climbing the Ladder the Right Way

Ask Dan how he advanced so far in his career, and the answer is simple:

Work ethic and integrity.

Dan never asked for a promotion or a raise. Instead, he focused on doing every job well—from stuffing envelopes to leading a regional bank. His philosophy was straightforward: If you respect the work and do it right, opportunities will follow.

Dan Droege enjoys his packed house retirement reception at Austin Bank Dan Droege excited about his retirement gift from Austin Bank

No Two Days Are the Same

In banking, there’s rarely a predictable day. A morning might begin with reviewing accounts or tackling a to-do list. But it can quickly shift to helping a customer prepare for a loan closing or sitting down with someone who walks in with a new business idea.

That unpredictability—juggling challenges and solving problems—is exactly what he enjoyed most.

More Than Customers—They Became Friends

Over time, customers became more than clients. They became friends, partners, and sometimes almost family.

Bankers often hear the hopes and fears of business owners. In many ways, they become financial advisors, confidants, and problem-solvers all at once.

And for Dan, watching those people succeed has been the greatest reward of all.

A Community That Gave Back

During his 30 years in Longview, he has served on numerous nonprofit boards and civic organizations across East Texas.

Among them:

Longview 20/20 Board (Treasurer)

LeTourneau University President’s Advisory Council

Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority, appointed by Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt

Advisory boards for the Longview Arboretum and the Longview Museum of Fine Arts

But one role stands out as his favorite—serving as Chairman of the Great Texas Balloon Race.

Dan and Flecia Woods-Droege; Dixie Droege (Dan’s Mom); Dylan Droege, MD, Dylan’s wife, Shelby Droege, MD; Elyse and Nicole Woods.

The Business Story That Stands Out

Of all the businesses Dan helped finance, one story sticks with him.

A couple named Chad and Rachael Reeves came in one day with a dream but no clear plan. After talking through ideas, they returned weeks later with something unusual:

They wanted to buy an Airstream trailer and sell shaved ice.

It sounded risky. They planned to operate outside the city limits, and the question remained: could two people really make a living selling shaved ice?

But wait, That is not all. They were hardworking and determined.

Dan Droege speaks at his retirement reception

Before long they had three Airstream trailers around town. Later they shifted to producing flavors and ice from their own facility. Then they introduced Shivers Sticks, a frozen treat that began appearing in local stores.

Today those Shivers Sticks are produced in a manufacturing plant in Dallas and sold at Dallas Cowboys games and in over 25 states.

Despite their success, the Reeves family has stayed humble and grounded.

And that story, Dan says, perfectly captures what community banking is all about.

Lori Danielson, Dan Droege and Glenda Hughes

Life Beyond the Office

Outside of work, Dan enjoys the simple things:

Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, and corn (with crème brûlée for dessert)

Golf, his favorite hobby

Reading, traveling, and listening to live music

Watching sports

Boating on Lake Cherokee

Looking Back and Ahead

As retirement begins, he reflects on his career with gratitude.

No regrets.

Well… almost none. (He laughs about that.)

The real success, Dan says, isn’t titles or promotions—it’s watching the people he worked with achieve their dreams.

Now a new chapter begins.

More golf—not just Saturdays, but Tuesdays and Thursdays too.

More travel with Flecia.

More sunsets over East Texas lakes.

And perhaps soon… the laughter of grandchildren.

After 42 years in banking, one thing is certain:

It was never just a job.

It was a life well lived in service to others.

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