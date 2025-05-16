D’Arbell, Duran named top students Class of 2025

Longview High School’s Class of 2025 Valedictorian is Diego D’Arbell, and the Salutatorian is Jagar Duran.

Diego D’Arbell , son of Yadira Bobadilla and Jesus D’Arbell, will major in Electrical Engineering at Stanford University. Diego maintained the top academic rank throughout high school in the International Baccalaureate program while leading the Technology Student Association and competing in Varsity Cross Country and Track. His volunteer work at the public library and QuestBridge scholarships highlight his commitment to service and excellence.

Jagar Duran , son of Neill Duran and Tiffany Owen, will major in Accounting and Finance at the University of Texas at Austin’s McCombs School of Business. Jagar excelled despite personal challenges, leading as president of the Red Cross Club, HOSA, and co-founder of The Classroom Compassion Fund. His volunteer efforts at AccentCare Hospice and charity tournaments reflect his compassionate leadership.

Diego D’Arbell is Longview High School’s Class of 2025 Valedictorian.

The Top 2 percent of the Class of 2025 includes (in alphabetical order by last name):

Grant Thompson Carlile, Diego Freire, Taylen Brynli Elise Johnson, Carolyn Mae Purdum, Sydney Orissa Singh, Addison Leigh Soape, Angelena Sora Vega, and Jacky Wang.

The Top 10 percent of the Class of 2025 includes (in alphabetical order by last name):

Vianney Fernanda Aguilar, Nadira Zarina Akilo, James William Angus, JhaMarkus Tylieke Biggins, Emiliano Cristobal Bobadilla, Bly Otisha-Marie Caraway, Benjamin Elliot Cox, Bao Van Dang, Jaden Daniel Davis, Kieffer Scott Doxey, Diego Flores Hernandez, Riley Jo Gonzalez, Adyson Elizabeth Gray, Elena Daniell Guevara, Juan Gurrola, Jr., Kennedy Rae Hatcher, William James Hilton, John Marshall Jackson, Samskruti Jatavallabhula, Carlisle McChesney Land, Jackson Camper Land, Ayana Gernelle Lilly, Mason James Lundy, Melissa Montalvo, Julz Madison Norman, Kora Ayomide Ottun, Omika Patel, Jasmine Alyssa Wong Perry, Ava Claire Riley, Hector Manuel Rodriguez, Jr., Yosuani Iveth Romero, Jakadise Heavenly Rosborough, Madison Tanner Sandoval, Luis Roman Sauceda, Dania Shalabi, Scencier Zion Tatum, Veronica Delia Vasquez, Uyen Le Vu, and Lanie Makena Weber.

Jagar Duran is Longview High School’s Class of 2025 Salutatorian.

Dual-credit graduates who also earned their associate degrees from Kilgore College (in alphabetical order by last name):

Madison Brooke Anderson, Eduardo Andrade Mendez, Jayla Kaye Beecham, Sydney Laken Guidry, Trinkeyfey Martinez-Percaz, George Kevyn Reyes-Ramirez, Adan Xavier Sanchez, Jade Sanae Washington, and Faith Aaliyah Williams.

With some offers still pending, scholarships total more than $5.8 million for almost 500 seniors, according to Mrs. Kay Ray, Longview High School’s coordinator of college scholarships and financial aid.