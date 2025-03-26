CHRISTUS Good Shepherd celebrates 90th anniversary serving the community

We see ourselves as more than just a hospital or a health care facility. We see ourselves as a community leader. It is a role we embrace and are proud of. The future is bright for CHRISTUS Good Shepherd and for the communities we serve.

Todd Hancock – President of the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System

(LONGVIEW, Texas) – CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System is celebrating its 90th anniversary in East Texas, a milestone that will be highlighted by proclamations from the city of Longview and Gregg County at an event on March 27.

The proclamation date coincides with the opening date of the hospital in 1935, when a then 47-bed Gregg Memorial Hospital opened, meeting the needs for a growing community during the East Texas oil boom.

Gregg Memorial Hospital 1935.

With more than 3,000 Associates, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd is now the largest employer in Gregg Country and is comprised of three inpatient facilities totaling 577 beds, 12 outpatient centers and 40 clinic locations.

Last year, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd saw nearly 124,000 emergency room patients, delivered nearly 1,300 babies and performed more than 14,000 surgeries.

“We are so proud of the heritage and the historical significance our hospital and health system have played over the last 90 years,” said Todd Hancock, President of CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System. “We are proud to be a pillar in Longview, Marshall and communities across East Texas.”

In 1960, Gregg Memorial Hospital was renamed Good Shepherd Hospital. Ten years later, the original hospital building was demolished, replaced with a modern four-story, 276-bed facility.

The Good Shepherd Hospital 1960, formerly Gregg Memorial Hospital.

The year 1981 saw Good Shepherd add “Health System” to its name and complete a construction project that increased patient capacity to 335.

The first major health system expansion occurred in 2007, when Marshall Regional Medical Center joined the Good Shepherd Health System, improving access and quality of care throughout the region.

CHRISTUS Health would acquire Good Shepherd Health System in February 2017, immediately setting sights on expansion of facilities and access to care.

To have an organization like Good Shepherd with such a storied history and an attitude of working with physicians that matched what we were already doing in Northeast Texas was really awesome,” said Chris Glenney, senior vice president for group operations, CHRISTUS Health Northeast Texas. “We celebrated it and whatever concern there was for how it would look and work was eliminated early and it became a successful partnership very quickly.”

In the years following the acquisition, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System invested more than $400 million into the local Longview and surrounding communities.

Highlighting the investment is the CHRISTUS Northpark campus in North Longview, which is home to the CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute. The 75,000 square-foot building opened in 2022 and houses the Institute for Health Living and the CHRISTUS Northpark Hospital, a 28,000 square-foot facility offering advanced surgical treatment for orthopedics and musculoskeletal operations.

Good Shepherd Northpark in North Longview.

Adjacent to the Northpark hospital is the CHRISTUS Emergency Center and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic family medicine clinic, which includes seven providers with 30 exam rooms and is connected to the emergency department, imaging center, laboratory, OB/GYN clinic and pediatric clinic for immediate access to test results, referrals and appointments.

In 2024, CHRISTUS announced and broke ground in Henderson on a facility expected to open in summer 2025. The 12,500 square-foot emergency center will house 17 beds, 13 exam rooms, state-of-the-art imaging and onsite lab services, and is located on Highway 259, immediately south of Wylie Elementary School.

Also last year, CHRISTUS partnered with the city of Kilgore and Kilgore College to open the Roy H. Laird Regional Medical Health Sciences Education Center, a 75,000 square-foot center that includes new teaching and state-of-the-art lab space through Kilgore College’s health science programs, a new CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic family medicine location and an out-patient physical therapy location, each adjacent to the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Emergency Center.

The latest expansion from CHRISTUS Good Shepherd was announced in January, with the groundbreaking of the new CHRISTUS Cancer Center – Longview, a $36 million facility that will address the growing need for full-service cancer care in the region.

Breaking ground on the site of the new CHRISTUS Cancer Center.

“With the alarming rate of cancer in our region and the country, the need for early diagnosis, innovative treatment and improved access is greater than ever before,” Hancock said. “This center signifies CHRISTUS Health’s commitment to build and impact countless East Texans both now and in the future.”

Hancock praised the commitment CHRISTUS Health has made to Longview, Marshall, Kilgore, Henderson, and surrounding communities while pointing out the charitable impact that CHRISTUS Good Shepherd has made in the region.

In 2024, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd provided more than $35 million in charity health care while investing more than $3 million into community services, including partnering with local organizations to address critical health needs like food insecurity, chronic disease management and mental health services.

“We see ourselves as more than just a hospital or a health care facility,” Hancock said. “We see ourselves as a community leader. It is a role we embrace and are proud of. The future is bright for CHRISTUS Good Shepherd and for the communities we serve.”