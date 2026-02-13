Dungeons & Dragons Universe-Ity – Teen Hangout

ETR Staff Report

Teens ages 13-17. Dust off your swords/dice and come enjoy a session of Dungeons & Dragons here at the library!

Led by one of our expert Teen Interns and youth services staff, we’ll help you get into the role-playing game universe of D&D. You’ll be creating your character sheets and epic campaigns in no time!

February 21, from 2:00 PM – 4:45 PM. Free to attend.

No experience needed, but we encourage those who have played before to attend and help us teach new players in order to grow our D&D universe(ity)!