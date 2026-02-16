Early Voting Begins Tuesday in Smith County

ETR Staff Report

Smith County residents can begin casting their ballots Tuesday during two weeks of early voting for the March 3, 2026, Primary Elections.

From February 17-27, Smith County residents can cast their ballots at any of the five early voting locations, which include:

Heritage Building: 1900 Bellwood Road, Tyler

The Hub: 304 E. Ferguson Street, Tyler

Lindale’s Kinzie Community Center: 912 Mt. Sylvan St., Lindale

Noonday Community Center: 16662 CR 196, Tyler

Whitehouse City Center (new location): 109 E. Main Street, Whitehouse

Not sure where the closest polling location is to where you live or work?

Smith County has an easy-to-use interactive map on its website.

Visit www.smith-county.com/233/Current-Election-Information and click on the “Interactive Map of Smith County” link.

Beginning on February 17, there will also be a red banner at the top of the homepage, at www.smith-county.com, to make it easier for visitors to access the current election information.

Early voting dates and times include:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday – Friday, February 17-20

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, February 21

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, February 22

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Friday, February 23-27

If you would like to apply for a mail-in ballot, the deadline for the Elections Office to receive the application is February 20.

Election Day is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Smith County residents will be able to choose any of the 33 polling locations to cast their ballots on Election Day. Those locations can also be found on the new interactive map: www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/0b2cf7240be6450887d398054662c1c7