Early voting underway across Texas

ETR Staff Report

AUSTIN — As early voting continues across Texas for the March 3 Primary Election, Secretary of State Jane Nelson today provided an update on voter participation and encouraged Texans to rely on official election information as Election Day approaches.

Early voting began Feb. 17 and runs through Friday, Feb. 27. More than a million Texans cast ballots during the first week of early voting.

“Texans are already making their voices heard in this year’s primary election,” Secretary Nelson said. “Whether you have already voted or plan to vote on March 3, reviewing official election information before voting helps you be prepared and have a smooth voting experience.”

Election Day is Tuesday, March 3 . On Election Day voting hours statewide are 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Voters can confirm their registration status, locate their polling place, and review ID requirements by visiting VoteTexas.gov or by contacting their county elections office.

When arriving at a polling place, voters will be asked which party’s primary they wish to participate.

A photo ID is required when voting in person. Information about acceptable identification and options for voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the approved forms is available at VoteTexas.gov.

Texas law prohibits the use of cell phones or other wireless communication devices inside the voting room. Voters may bring written notes or printed sample ballots for reference.

Secretary Nelson emphasized that voters should rely on trusted, official sources rather than informal or incomplete information.

“As Election Day approaches, the best way to prepare is by checking trusted, official sources,” Nelson said. “Visit VoteTexas.gov to find your polling location, review voting requirements, and make sure you’re ready to cast your ballot with confidence.”

For more information about early voting, Election Day voting, or key deadlines, voters are encouraged to visit VoteTexas.gov or call 1-800-252-VOTE for official assistance.