East Texas football student Selected for Navy All-American Bowl

Tyler High School junior Cadarius McMiller goes live Saturday

Story by Paula Jimenez

Tyler, TX – Tyler High School junior Cadarius McMiller has earned a spot in the prestigious Navy All American Bowl, joining more than 100 of the nation’s top high school football players from the graduating classes of 2026 and 2027. The showcase will take place in San Antonio this Saturday.

Photo credit: Michel Alfaro (Tyler Morning Telegraph)

McMiller, a dual-sport athlete for the Tyler Lions, delivered an impressive 2025 football season. He rushed for 939 yards on 108 carries—averaging 8.7 yards per attempt—and scored 17 touchdowns. Adding to his stats, McMiller caught 11 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Lions secure their first playoff appearance since 2021.

Over the course of three varsity seasons, McMiller has amassed nearly 2,000 career yards and 29 touchdowns. In addition to his football success, he has excelled on the track, anchoring the Lions’ standout 4×100-meter relay team and recording a personal-best 10.64 seconds in the 100-meter dash in 2024.

Photo credit: Michel Alfaro (Tyler Morning Telegraph)

“Cadarius’s grit, speed, and heart embody the very best of Tyler High School,” said Tyler High School Head Football Coach Rashaun Woods. “He made the Navy All-American team through hard work, toughness, and playmaking ability. I, along with our coaching staff, am thankful to be a part of his accomplishment.”

McMiller’s athleticism has caught national attention—he has received 27 Division I football scholarship offers, including recent interest from the University of Notre Dame, the University of Texas, and the University of Oregon.

Photo credit: Michel Alfaro (Tyler Morning Telegraph)

The Navy All-American Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, January 10, at 12:30 p.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The game will be broadcast nationally on NBC, with McMiller suiting up for the East team.

What is the Navy All-American Bowl?

The Navy All-American Bowl is an annual high school football all-star game hosted at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Sponsored by the U.S. Navy, the event features 100 of the nation’s top prospects competing in an East vs. West matchup. Boasting more than 500 alumni who have gone on to play in the NFL, it ranks among the most-watched high school sporting events in the country.

For more information, contact Reese Lannon at reese.lannon@tylerisd.org